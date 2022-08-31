ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive Heat Warning Issued

By Kevin Charette
 5 days ago

A significant warming trend is expected to begin today and then continue through the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain extremely hot for the first part of next week. Sunday through Tuesday may feature highs as much as 15 degrees above average for early September. Dry weather is forecast throughout the area for
the next 7 days outside of an isolated shower in the high Sierra by the middle of next week.

KGET

Power restored in Monday evening outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Oildale is impacting 1,067 PG&E customers Monday evening, according to the PG&E website. The website said the outage was reported at 5:47 p.m. At the time of posting the company’s preliminary assessment showed the outage was […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Large police presence outside south Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m. Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 seriously injured after three-vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was left with major injuries after a three-vehicle collision in southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said they received the call for the collision on Stine Road between Pacheco Road and District Boulevard at 7:37 p.m. The person with major injuries was transported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

