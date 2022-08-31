Excessive Heat Warning Issued

A significant warming trend is expected to begin today and then continue through the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain extremely hot for the first part of next week. Sunday through Tuesday may feature highs as much as 15 degrees above average for early September. Dry weather is forecast throughout the area for

the next 7 days outside of an isolated shower in the high Sierra by the middle of next week.

