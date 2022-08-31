ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

It doesn't look like Buffalo native Brett Kern will punt for the Bills

By Bills Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlwM7_0hdAQe4F00

Brett Kern quickly became a fan favorite to sign on as the new punter for the Buffalo Bills.

That has already evaporated.

On Wednesday, the punter’s father, Cal Kern, said to the Buffalo News that Kern will not be signing with the Bills.

The 36-year-old was released by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. A Grand Island native just down the road from the city of Buffalo, Kern heading to the Bills seemed like a great option. Fans loved the idea.

Buffalo has a vacancy at the position since the release of rookie Matt Araiza on Saturday.

The Bills and the rest of the NFL cut their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday. Buffalo got there, but has yet to sign a punter–A move that should be en route soon.

It just won’t be Kern.

Kern was the Titans’ longest-tenured player having spent 13 years in Tennessee.

At 36 years old, Tennessee decided to move on to a younger option. Cutting Kern also saved the Titans $2.2 million on their salary cap.

