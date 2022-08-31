▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting

Read full article on original website
‘Seconds matter’: Training prepared Bend officers for worst-case shooter scenario: entering scene alone
The officers had just begun their night-shift roll call and briefing Sunday evening at Bend’s police headquarters when the city’s 911 operators started receiving frantic calls. A shooter was spraying bullets at the Forum Shopping Center, a little over a mile from the police building. When the emergency...
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
Amid memorial talks, Bend learns of Safeway shooting victim’s criminal past
Donald Ray Surrett, Jr. has been called a hero for confronting the gunman inside the Bend Safeway where he worked on Sunday, a decision police said cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. While Surrett’s final act has rightfully won him praise this week, details from...
Cowboy Fire south of Prineville prompts evacuation orders
Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff's Office announced.
Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders
Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend Heroes Foundation honoring Safeway worker who tried disarming shooter
The chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation is honoring the sacrifice made by the Safeway worker who gave his life attempting to disarm the gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Bend Heroes says it wants to present Donald Surrett Jr’s family with an American...
NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room
It was a typical Wednesday evening for the McCleary family, relaxing at their home on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away from where they were sitting. The post NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes, Lane county search and rescue teams help hikers near South Sister
Search and rescue teams from Deschutes and Lane counties worked to rescue two people from Minnesota who became lost hiking near South Sister. The following is a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 08/30/2022 at about 01:00 am Deschutes County 911 received a request from a...
Redmond security service reports seeing higher demand in cameras, security guards
After several theft cases and recent shootings across Central Oregon, the question of security is in heavy focus. The post Redmond security service reports seeing higher demand in cameras, security guards appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
After Bend shooting, Deschutes County offers community support
Your browser does not support the audio element. Deschutes County Behavioral Health is offering immediate support for those affected by this weekend’s shooting in Bend. One-on-one and small group support is available at Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend. Services are available in English and Spanish. Melissa Lopez is...
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Another shooting? Nothing will change
Second AR-15 incident in a month in Central Oregon - it's impossible to feel safe in busy public places anymoreSunday presented yet another tragic, sickening welcome to the new world moment. As happens nearly every day in the USA, we had a mass shooting in the national news. This time, from right here in Central Oregon, Bend. Stop me if you've heard it before: a young white male, about 20, just out of school, where he was reportedly bullied, goes on a shooting rampage with an AR-15 rifle. Innocent people are dead. The Bend tragedy occurred just about a...
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Glenn Bennett’s family thanks community, tells stories of his life
The family of Glenn Bennett, one of the two men killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. They also have revealed a little more about his life. “We are deeply saddened by the...
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him
Police on Monday identified a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at Bend’s Eastside Safeway Sunday evening, fatally shooting a shopper at the entrance, then a store employee who they said heroically tried to disarm the shooter and may well have prevented more deaths. The post Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him appeared first on KTVZ.
