dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
u.today
Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
u.today
Founder of Ethereum Competitor Calls Merge Upgrade "Big Deal"
Cosmos founder Ethan Buchman told Fortune that the upcoming Ethereum Merge is a "big deal." Buchman spoke fondly of the second largest cryptocurrency, admitting that its community paved the way for many competing projects. He added that it remains the most "ambitious" crypto project. The Cosmos founder says that the...
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
themarketperiodical.com
Eight Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out For in the Coming Months
The growth of cryptocurrencies cannot be understated, as we’ve seen numerous industries integrate them into their system. Cryptocurrencies are becoming a norm in our daily lives, and what we can say is that they can only get better. With the growing interest in crypto coins, we believe they will be a big part of our future.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
coingeek.com
Should I use a blockchain?
Not everything needs to be on-chain. There are a lot of instances where the blockchain aspect of a business model is an add-on rather than a core component. And there are instances where this is okay, mainly when the blockchain aspect sustainably drives the growth of the platform or service. Still, creators must be careful when walking this fine line because it would do their app a disservice if the blockchain component created friction that will ultimately end up harming the business.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Robinhood Adds Support for Cardano Ahead of Highly Anticipated Network Upgrade
Popular commission-free trading platform Robinhood, which allows users to buy a number of financial assets including equities, options contracts, and cryptocurrencies, has listed the popular smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA). The platform now supports a wide number of cryptocurrencies after first launching its offering back in 2018, with BTC and...
NASDAQ
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
bitcoinist.com
Amass More Wealth For Your Portfolio Through These GameFi Tokens: Metamortals Token, Tamadoge, and Enjin Coin
Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is on the A-list of global digital financial trends. Through this, it has garnered considerable attention from several buyers and crypto enthusiasts globally. However, despite several coins making an appearance in the crypto market daily, a good number of these coins, like Metamortals (MORT), stand out through their distinct features, proving themselves to be excellent where other coins have probably failed.
NEWSBTC
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?
The Federal Reserve's ongoing moves to raise interest rates in order to curb rising prices across the economy have no doubt had a major negative impact on equity markets. Consequently, some of the top growth stocks of the past several years have been crushed this year, as investors sour on high-multiple stocks in favor of safer companies they believe will do well in a potentially difficult economic environment.
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat
Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.
NASDAQ
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
NASDAQ
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
