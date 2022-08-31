Read full article on original website
Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'
Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Factbox-What will Liz Truss do if she becomes UK prime minister?
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is leading the race to become Britain's next prime minister, with opinion polls putting her well ahead of former finance minister Rishi Sunak before the Sept. 5 result is announced. read more.
When will the Tory leadership result be announced?
The Conservative Party leadership race to replace Boris Johnson will finally be brought to a close on Monday, having seemingly been running since the dawn of time.The official Tory membership, believed to be just 170,000 people, will decide which of the final two – foreign secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak – is best placed to succeed Mr Johnson and become Britain’s next prime minister.After seeing off challenges from Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and others, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have spent August campaigning at 12 Tory hustings events across the...
No 10 spending £130,000 of public money scrutinising Partygate inquiry
MP criticises media stories saying advice undermines inquiry into claims PM misled parliament
Queen to remain in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new prime minister
Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland for her audience with Boris Johnson and the new incoming prime minister.The 96-year-old monarch has traditionally met with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.This year, the audience will be held at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle.Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been going head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson, with the winner of the Conservative Party leadership race due to be announced on Monday, 5 September.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
U.K.・
Tory leadership timetable: When does voting close?
Britain’s next prime minister will be decided on Monday 5 September when the Conservative Party leadership race finally draws to a close after eight weeks of bitter campaigning.Either foreign secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will succeed Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street once the votes of the official Tory membership, believed to be just 170,000 people, have been counted and collated.After seeing off challenges from the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and others, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have spent August campaigning at 12 Tory hustings events across the...
Ex-Brexit supremo Lord Frost considering standing as MP to serve in Truss cabinet
Former Brexit negotiator David Frost has revealed he is in talks with Conservative associations about standing to be a Tory MP.The peer has become a totemic figure on the Tory right since quitting as Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser, and is tipped for a powerful position in government if Liz Truss succeeds in her bid for 10 Downing Street.He made clear in an interview with The House magazine that he was interested in joining a Truss administration, but indicated he did not think it right for a senior role in cabinet to be held for a protracted period by an unelected...
Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’
Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
Factbox-How will Britain's next prime minister be announced?
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain will get a new prime minister next week, with either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak being announced on Monday as the next leader of the governing Conservative Party, and the next prime minister.
EU and UK could ‘have another go’ at Brexit talks, says NI minister
Meeting of Conor Burns and Maroš Šefčovič a promising sign as taoiseach says dispute is ‘testing and fraying’ Anglo-Irish relations
Boris Johnson Shattered Britain’s Political Norms. Ultimately, That Was His Undoing
The British leader ushered in major changes to the country’s political life that stretch far beyond his signature Brexit project.
Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights
Liz Truss has been urged to “come clean” over her plans for workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister, amid reports she is planning a post-Brexit shake-up of employment laws.The Times reported on Saturday that the Foreign Secretary, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, is eyeing up a review of protections for workers.The paper suggests the rules covering the 48-hour working week, adopted first as part of the EU working time directive, could be among the protections reviewed by a Truss administration in a bid to improve UK competitiveness.Trades Union Congress general-secretary Frances O’Grady...
Liz Truss set for clear victory but by tighter than expected margin – pollster
Liz Truss is on course for a “clear victory” over Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest but by a tighter margin than expected, according to a Conservative pollster.Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson and some polls of party members have suggested her lead could have been at least 30 percentage points.Lord Hayward, a former MP and current Tory peer, said he is not convinced Ms Truss’s victory will be by such an emphatic margin but she remains on course to become the next prime minister.He added a tighter win will mean it is “absolutely...
How similar is Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher?
When Liz Truss was asked at the very first Conservative leadership hustings in Leeds which of the party’s past prime ministers she most admired, she had a very definite answer: Margaret Thatcher.For many, this reply probably fell into the box marked “you don’t say!”Throughout her recent political career, the former Lib Dem – who looks all but certain to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister next week – has appeared to go out of her way to court comparisons with the Iron Lady.Her constant references to bulldozing establishment orthodoxy, to fighting the unions and to standing up to Russia all...
Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs
Conservative MPs have called on the new prime minister to arrest the decline of Britain’s coastal communities, which face losing half their young people due to a lack of jobs.The group of 13 MPs, including former leadership contender and Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt, has written to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to urge whoever wins the Tory leadership contest to come up with a plan to boost the coastal economy.They said: “There are serious challenges facing the country – and whilst the UK coastline continues to attract millions of visitors this summer, for the people living there it can be...
‘He’s taking the mickey’: Boris Johnson criticised for suggesting people buy £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills
People have taken to social media to criticise outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson for suggesting Britons buy a £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills over the next 12 months.Speaking in Suffolk on Thursday (1 September), Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”The UK is currently experiencing a cost of living crisis which is set to worsen as energy price caps surpass £3,500 in October.Twitter...
Six arrested after Extinction Rebellion protest inside British parliament
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - London police arrested six individuals after the Extinction Rebellion environmental group staged a protest inside Britain's parliament on Friday, while it was not in session, gluing themselves around the speaker's chair.
The rise and rise of Liz Truss: 10 key moments in her journey from Lib Dem to likely Tory PM
From the stage of the Liberal Democrat conference to the Tory leadership - via viral fame over cheese imports - Liz Truss has been on quite a political journey in her quest for the keys to Downing St. Here we cover the key moments of success, strife and good fortune that have made her favourite to replace Boris Johnson.
Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’
Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
