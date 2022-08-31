Read full article on original website
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pure Texas
Like everyone else, I've been known to follow popular trends. I have already had a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and I'll try a big variety of pumpkin spice foods and drinks as the Fall season evolves. Yearning to embrace my new "Texas" home, the pumpkin spice products I've tasted so far have left me unsatisfied.
Beware Your Texas Electric Plan May Control Your Thermostat
Power problems are an ongoing issue in Texas. We all remember when the grid completely failed during the winter of 2021. People froze to death in their homes. This past summer, temperatures soared to the highest levels in history in many parts of Texas. There were definitely times when the...
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
You Don’t Have to Drive to Utah to Experience A Great Salt Lake
We've all heard of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. The Bible is full of stories about The Dead Sea in Israel. Until recently, I was unaware that Texas has it's own Great Salt Lake. It's called La Sal Del Ray or "The King's Salt". This incredible inland lake sits...
TxDOT Says Improved Roads Are Coming To Texas
Governor Abbott & TxDOT today announced a record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan for the Texas Dept of Transportation. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
103.1 Kickin Country
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record
Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
Shocking: 10 Of The Most Awful and Terrible Disasters in Texas History
Nowhere is safe from disasters. They can strike any place and at any time. That includes the great state of Texas. Our history is not just that of growth, peace, and prosperity. We've endured our share of tragedies. Awful catastrophic events. The loss of lives has been great. The cost of damages...unimaginable.
Yes! In Texas Snipe Hunting Is Real and You’ll Need a License
Yes, I'm being serious, snipe hunting in Texas is real and you will need a hunting license. I remember as a child growing up, whenever we visited grandparents or any of our other relative's places every time the weather was nice outside we would go snipe hunting in the evenings after dark.
15 of the Most Tragic Moments in Recent Texas History
Like other states, Texas has experienced its own fair share of tragedies. Some come in the form of natural disasters, then others were merely freak accidents, and to no one's surprise, other tragedies came at the hands of firearms and mental health issues. Some of these tragedies I remember well,...
Your 2022-2023 Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses Are Now Available Online
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has made it to the 21st century. For the first time in the history of hunting in Texas, you can apply for your 2022-2023 Super Combo Hunting and Fishing license online from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now. While I'm having mixed feelings...
Get Ready for Fall With These 15 Texas-Made Decorations and Home Goods
As the weather slowly cools off and the leaves start to turn brown, you know fall is on the way. The official first day of fall is only one month away, which means it’s time to gather up all those decorations and refresh your collection with some new purchases.
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
The Farmer’s Almanac Predicts This Winter’s Weather in Texas
After Snowmageddon in Texas last year, a lot of Texans are wondering what is being predicted for our 2022–2023 Winter Weather. The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year, officially arrives on December 21, 2022. The Famers' Almanac is not forecasting the kind of severe weather experienced during the deadly February 2021 storms.The Farmers' Almanac is however predicting significant snowfall Jan.12th -15th in Central Texas. That snowfall would follow heavy snow they are predicting in northern Texas on Jan. 4th - 7th, with frosty conditions forecast for the Gulf Coast.
Why Are ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Suddenly Popping Up in Texas Schools?
The first day of school is always full of new things. There are new teachers, new clothes, new backpacks and a new start. In many public schools in Texas this school year there's something else that's new: "In God We Trust" signs. There are a lot of passionate people who...
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
