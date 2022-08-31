Sometimes, the score just tells you all you need to know about how a team is playing at the moment. The Yankees have lost more frustrating, close games as part of their skid than blowouts, but they picked a helluva time to get their asses kicked by the ballclub that has now whittled 10 games off their AL East lead in the span of a month — one where the Yankees have been the worst team in the American League. The Yankees lost, 9-0, in a game that was technically close through seven, but wasn’t really in truth.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO