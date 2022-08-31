Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yanks are a complete mess.
Fire Cashman…Fire Boone…Hal sell the team! We will never win with this three people at the helm…. The reliance on analytics to determine where to hit a batter is ridiculous. Emphasis on homerun power over putting the ball in play goes against the historical nature of what baseball is all about. Since when is having 3 or 4 300 hitters in your lineup with less power less valuable then a lineup that strikes out and swings for the fences? This team cannot get three hits in a row to save its life.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Are Denying Judge an Opportunity to Make History
Based on the last 40 games, of which 25 have been losses, the Yankees can’t win another AL pennant. They may not even win their division. The best hope I have to salvage something positive from the 2022 season, is for Judge to hit more than 61 home runs. Unfortunately, my one hope is becoming dimmer each game.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Rays 2: Aaron Judge homered; good news ends there
Aaron Judge homered and the Yankees’ pitching was pretty good, but the offense was a no-show. Tell me if you’ve seen this movie before. There were not a lot of good things to say about this New York ballclub heading into Saturday night’s game, and somehow, even with an extremely pessimistic expectation entering play, the Yankees continue to find ways to disappoint and dig themselves a deeper hole. They mustered just one hit outside of Judge in a 2-1 loss that brought the Rays to within four games in the AL East.
Pinstripe Alley
More Boone Insanity
Well, they've posted tonight's line-up, and our genius manager still has IKF at shortstop. Peraza is up here for a reason -- he's a better fielder than IKF, and he hits much better with power. These three games with the Rays are critical. If we lose all three, then the probability of losing the division becomes very, very real.
Pinstripe Alley
We Still Need a Closer
Well, we actually won a game. If you wanted a heart attack, all you had to do was watch Holmes "save" the game. The last strike was an iffy call, but all those very hard-hit balls which placed the game in serious jeopardy were not. Holmes keeps throwing the same pitch to the same spots, and the league has caught up to him. Mariano Rivera he ain't.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/3/22
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The regular season has seen a lot of ups and downs as the Yankees have seen their AL East division lead shrink from 15.5 games to just five after Friday night’s lifeless loss. With bad play comes criticism, especially in New York. Here are six players who are now on the hot seat as we head towards the finish line. One of them, Josh Donaldson, did more than his share of contributing to failure on Friday with multiple errors and ugly at-bats.
Pinstripe Alley
Joe Blogs Serena and a PSA
I believe Joe Posnanski is the best (baseball) writer out there, and his Top 100 in the Athletic followed by Those Who Just Missed, is close to mandatory (enjoyable) reading. Here is a free sample from his recap of Serena Williams' final match. The tie-in? When last night's Yankees game...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: A-Rod jokes about comeback
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 133
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, for Game 133:
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Luis Severino throws rainy rehab outing
PR Chris Owings 0-0 CF Blake Perkins 1-3, HR, RBI, K, sacrifice. Emmanuel Ramirez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR. Tyler Duffey 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win) — Scranton debut. Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 at...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/4/22
It’s Sunday, and the Yankees will play a baseball game this afternoon. There is technically a chance they’ll win it. If they don’t, the Rays will sweep to pull within three games of first place in the AL East. It’s hard to describe what’s going on much more than that without launching into a diatribe. So, enjoy the baseball today, if you dare.
Pinstripe Alley
Fixing the Yankees’ offense is a challenge that Dillon Lawson must embrace
The New York Yankees had the majors’ best offense in the first half. I know, it seems like ages ago, but in reality, it was just about seven weeks ago. Before the break, they led the majors in fWAR with 22.7, and in wRC+ with 122. They were also first in runs scored with 497, and home runs with 157. They were on top of the world.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Cease nearly no-hits Twins, Astros fall in extra innings
It was another day, another frustrating loss for the Yankees. Aaron Judge’s ninth inning home run ended up being the only offense in a 2-1 loss to the Rays. That saw the Yankees’ lead over Tampa Bay trimmed even further, now down to just four games. However, the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Key pitching concerns, playing the kids, and Sonny Gray comparisons
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. MSP Giant asks: A postseason pitching opinion please. You only need 3/4 SPs in playoffs. Coles and Montes are a...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jays and Mariners inch closer, Twins get walked off
The Yankees have found themselves in a situation where they need to win a series off the bat in September to pull themselves out of a tailspin. They didn’t get off to the start they wanted though, turning a close deficit into a full-blown beatdown by the hand of the Rays. That means the division lead is down to just five games, and the Wild Card cushion continues to be threatened as well.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Rays 1: Judge leads way as Yanks eke out heart-pounding win
The Yankees were in desperate need of a win. With the AL East lead down to four games, a loss would mean the Yankees beginning the week just a series’ worth of games ahead, after having been up by a lot at various points of the season. In the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Rays 9: September offers more August delights
Sometimes, the score just tells you all you need to know about how a team is playing at the moment. The Yankees have lost more frustrating, close games as part of their skid than blowouts, but they picked a helluva time to get their asses kicked by the ballclub that has now whittled 10 games off their AL East lead in the span of a month — one where the Yankees have been the worst team in the American League. The Yankees lost, 9-0, in a game that was technically close through seven, but wasn’t really in truth.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Mariners join Rays at six back of New York
The Yankees got one more buffer day yesterday from their atrocious August before having to gear up for their true beginning of September. They weren’t the only ones off, as the Astros, Rays, Blue Jays, and Twins all rested as well, but a couple notable American League teams did play.
Pinstripe Alley
Andrew Benintendi to undergo surgery for broken hamate
The Yankees managed to eke out a narrow 2-1 victory over the Rays on Sunday to avoid a sweep and push their AL East lead back up to five games. It was stressful, but undoubtedly good news. Unfortunately, not all the news that emerged from the afternoon was positive. Immediately...
Pinstripe Alley
The second-half Yankees are a farce
Somewhat late in Duck Soup, the Marx Brothers’ classic takedown of war, the tragically dimwitted Chicolini finds himself on trial for the attempted burglary of Freedonia’s war plans. After a series of increasingly outrageous miscommunications on the stand, Groucho’s Rufus T. Firefly begins his suggestion for sentencing by delivering this classic insult:
