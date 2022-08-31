A couple has said a stranger called them to say that their lost suitcase was found in Hamburg, even though they did not fly there.Michelle May and her husband Christopher were scheduled on 2 July to fly from Edinburgh to London, where they had planned to get connecting flights to New York and then to Charlotte, North Carolina.The first two flights were operated by British Airways and the third by American Airlines, which does not fly to Hamburg.The day before their trip, the couple was told that BA had cancelled their flight to New York so they changed their tickets...

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO