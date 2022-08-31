ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise trash schedule pushed back for holiday

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XN6Wo_0hdADK9600

The Labor Day holiday will push back trash service for city of Surprise sanitation customers Sept. 5-9.

There will be a modified collection schedule that will postpone collection by one day. Monday, Sept. 5 collection will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday collection will happen Wednesday and so on.

Note not all Surprise residents are city of Surprise sanitation customers, and may not experience a change in pickup service. Check the service provider.

For questions about the schedule, call 623-222-1900.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylOa6_0hdADK9600

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day. Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
santansun.com

Self-described QC ‘weirdo’ plants churches

By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Nonprofit animal rescue celebrates five years

Animal lovers treat their furry friends like family and know how expensive pet care can be, especially in an emergency. Animal rescues face similar challenges in obtaining lifesaving treatment as the bills pile up. That’s where Two Pups Wellness Fund comes in. The nonprofit has just marked its fifth year...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Sanitation
santansun.com

Chandler dog groomer slammed ‘in a good way’

There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped. She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and felt a little envious. “I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area

The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms

PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy