Surprise trash schedule pushed back for holiday

The Labor Day holiday will push back trash service for city of Surprise sanitation customers Sept. 5-9.

There will be a modified collection schedule that will postpone collection by one day. Monday, Sept. 5 collection will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday collection will happen Wednesday and so on.

Note not all Surprise residents are city of Surprise sanitation customers, and may not experience a change in pickup service. Check the service provider.

For questions about the schedule, call 623-222-1900.