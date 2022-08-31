ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Duffy, Judd to co-host community meeting at Spencer's Place

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwgbR_0hdACdga00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6wRG_0hdACdga00

Surprise City Councilmen Patrick Duffy and Chris Judd are co-hosting another joint community meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Spencer's Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.

Duffy typically hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the first Saturday of every month. District 3 is in the southwest part of the city, including the Prasada area.

Judd usually hosts a second solo meeting for residents in his district every month. District 6 is in the southeast part of the city.

Duffy can be reached at Patrick.duffy@surpriseaz.gov.

Judd can be reached at Chris.Judd@surpriseaz.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDbrS_0hdACdga00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
City
Waddell, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
journalaz.com

Ron Corbin leaving Cottonwood for Avondale

The Cottonwood City Council gave direction to city staff Aug. 16 to begin proceedings for an in-house recruitment process to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager Ron Corbin had recently informed council he was in negotiations for a contract with the city of Avondale to become its new city manager. The Avondale City Council voted Aug. 22 to hire Corbin.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player

Arizona State University football fans are excited for Thursday night's game against Northern Arizona University. Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools win appeal of respective probations. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST. |. On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools...
PEORIA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Scottsdale Dining Review: Call Her Martina

One more criticism: The Paloma cocktail ($14), made with top-shelf ingredients but distressingly dry, even for sugar-averse palates, I would think. The Tulum-esque bar lounge is loud, snug and tailored for lady-centric happy hours. Wild Card: Get chilaquiles, pan de elote and more during daily brunch service (Tu-Su 9 a.m.-1...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Duffy
Person
Chris Judd
arcadianews.com

Chef Chris Collins’ latest eatery is a family affair

Chef Christopher Collins grew up in a large family – five brothers and one sister. So, when he opened his latest concept – Collins Bros. Chophouse – it was assumed that he’d opened a restaurant with one of his brothers, right? Wrong!. I had the pleasure...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
85209.com

100 Bed Mental Health Hospital Slated Near Ellsworth and Elliot

The City of Mesa’s Planning Commission has approved a site plan review regarding a planned 100 bed mental health hospital just north of the Dignity Hospital at Ellsworth and Elliot roads. “The developer was originally looking at a location near Niagara,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson, but that...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Spencer
azbigmedia.com

Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday

Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area

The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
CHANDLER, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy