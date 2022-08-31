Duffy, Judd to co-host community meeting at Spencer's Place

Surprise City Councilmen Patrick Duffy and Chris Judd are co-hosting another joint community meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Spencer's Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.

Duffy typically hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the first Saturday of every month. District 3 is in the southwest part of the city, including the Prasada area.

Judd usually hosts a second solo meeting for residents in his district every month. District 6 is in the southeast part of the city.

Duffy can be reached at Patrick.duffy@surpriseaz.gov.

Judd can be reached at Chris.Judd@surpriseaz.gov.