cbs3duluth.com
Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. The season was painted by no COVID restrictions, open businesses, and events at-capacity, but also high gas prices and inflation. Still, thousands of people made their way into Canal Park and Duluth.
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
cbs3duluth.com
RAINBOW CONNECTION: Twin Ports Pride celebrations continue
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The third day of Duluth-Superior Pride was marked by a festival of hundreds at Bayfront Festival Park Saturday. Northlanders of all backgrounds descended on the park wearing every color of the rainbow and more to celebrate what it means to be yourself. This is...
Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth
For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October
Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
WDIO-TV
Beach Hazards Statement issued for rip current risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, in effect until 8pm Saturday evening. The Lake Superior shoreline portion of south St. Louis, Carlton, and Douglas counties is expected to have dangerous swimming conditions due to high wave action and strong rip currents. Northeast winds off the lake...
KOOL 107.1
Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
FOX 21 Online
A Rundown Of Duluth-Superior Pride Events
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re in the Duluth-Superior area this weekend, you may want a heads up as to what events are going on. Specifically the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival. Here is a list of the events in order. Thursday:. DS Pride Art Exhibit and Meet and Greet. Mayor’s...
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6
Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
FOX 21 Online
Stepping On Up Opening a New Overnight Space
DULUTH, Minn.– Stepping On Up is partnering with CHUM to open a new overnight space soon for those who may be living in their car. Stepping On Up is planning to open a Safe Bay. A space that will provide those living in a vehicle a secure place to sleep and access to a bathroom. It will also have as support networks to connect people experiencing homelessness to outreach programs.
See Freighting Rollover Crash at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor
Last night was the racing of the 50th Silver 1000 race at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor and things got scary when one of the cars did several flips before coming to a rest. The accident was shared on Superior's Gondik Law Speedway's Facebook page, Billy Kendall III was driving the car and thankfully he is OK after rolling over several times on the dirt track and severally damaging the racecar.
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays
Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
cbs3duluth.com
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
Town Of Superior Fire Department Receives $10,000 Donation For AED’s
Keeping people safe. That's the ultimate goal of the police, fire, and emergency departments in the Northland. Now thanks to a generous donation, one of those organizations will be able to better serve our region with the emergency equipment they need. The Town of Superior Fire Department was recently awarded...
Here’s How the Northland Reacted to UMD’s New Bulldog Mascot
The University of Minnesota Duluth shared its new design for its official Bulldog mascot named Champ, and the reaction from the public has been trending in one clear direction, negative. The new look was revealed on the UMD Athletics social media channels yesterday using the previous look of a grey-colored...
