Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will...
Jennette McCurdy Reads Shocking Email Sent from Abusive Late Mom on Red Table Talk
Jennette McCurdy is showcasing an example of how her abusive late mother used to speak to her. The former Nickelodeon star, now 30, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about "decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother" after "years of suffering in silence," according to a press release.
'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice
While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy Award for Marvel's 'What If … ?'
Chadwick Boseman has won a posthumous Emmy Award for his final performance. During the first night of this year's Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, the late screen icon received the character voice-over performance award for his work in the Marvel series "What If … ?" Boseman's fellow nominees included F. Murray Abraham ("Moon Knight"), Julie Andrews ("Bridgerton"), Maya Rudolph ("Big Mouth"), Stanley Tucci ("Central Park"), Jessica Walter ("Archer") and Jeffrey Wright ("What If … ?").
Chris Rock criticizes Will Smith's apology for Oscars slap
Chris Rock isn't interested in the public apology video Will Smith posted on social media months after slapping the comedian at the Oscars. During a performance with Dave Chappelle at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday evening, Rock, 57, responded to Smith's apology by saying "f*** your hostage video," Deadline reported.
See Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in First ‘Funny Girl’ Portraits
Who is the pip with pizzazz? Funny Girl gave Broadway fans a first look at Lea Michele in costume as Fanny Brice on Monday (Sept. 5). In the two portraits, which first premiered on Entertainment Weekly, the Glee alum dons a fascinator in the shape of a giant yellow rose as well as one of the character’s iconic brocade robes with an asymmetrical pillbox hat. The posters also advertise Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice joining the cast, alongside existing stars Ramin Karimloo and Tony nominee Jared Grimes.
