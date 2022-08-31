Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah
A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
Little Leaguer finally heads home to Utah after two weeks of hospitalization and multiple surgeries
The family has expressed their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals at Geisinger Hospital for putting their 'hearts and souls into Easton's recovery.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Sox ace Cease with no-hitter through 8 against Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins. Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
AOL Corp
Country singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32
Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman, confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Fisherman Has Terrifying Staredown, Then Charges, A Mountain Lion: “I’m Prepared To Die”
Talk about a life or death situation. According to Kiro 7, Washington’s Bart Brown saw his life flash before his eyes after coming face to face with a mountain lion at the in Port Angeles, Washington. Brown was walking back from his favorite fishing hole when he noticed the...
Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off
I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
Bear attacks Colorado woman in her backyard, leaving her hospitalized, officials say
A bear traveling with her cubs attacked a woman in her yard, sending her to the hospital with severe lacerations. The bear and one cub were killed.
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fisherman Stunned To See A Big Ol’ Gator On The End Of His Line
That’s not exactly the target species, I’m sure. But hell, I bet that thing would put up one hell of a fight being reeled in… you just might want to be careful trying to get it off the hook. In all seriousness, these dinosaur-like creatures are unlike...
How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 2: Rocky Mountain, Skyline win top-10 showdowns
Each week, SBLive will rank the top 10 teams across the state of Idaho regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. HOW THE TOP 10 FARED — SEPT. 21. ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3-0 (5A) defeats No. 5 Mountain View, ...
Comments / 2