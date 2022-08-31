Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that the state’s elections remain secure, but the case was being investigated. Officials in Wexford County told The Cadillac News that the machine went missing sometime before the August primary. Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard told the paper that the equipment was owned by her township.
kion546.com
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
kion546.com
Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election continues to push to get on the November ballot in Ohio’s secretary of state race after being declared ineligible. Terpeshore “Tore” Maras alleges more of the voter signatures she submitted as an Independent should be counted as valid, according to a court complaint filed Friday. LaRose’s office said she fell short of the 5,000 signatures needed to put her name on the ballot by dozens. In an Aug. 26 ruling, the judge who heard the challenge to the signatures that initially had qualified Maras determined that 18 of 35 challenged signatures were invalid.
kion546.com
He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000
A Virginia man’s quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, “I’ll call you when I win the lottery,” according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
Comments / 0