Voice of America
Studies Show COVID's Negative Impact on US Education and Life Expectancy
A pair of reports issued this week have combined to illustrate the deep and lasting impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the United States, documenting both declining educational outcomes for young students and a sharp decline in life expectancy for Americans in general. A special assessment by the...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Voice of America
US Advisers Endorse Updated COVID Shots for Fall Boosters
U.S. health advisers on Thursday endorsed new COVID-19 boosters that target today's most common omicron strains, saying if enough people roll up their sleeves, the updated shots could blunt a winter surge. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at...
Voice of America
Labor Day, Workers’ Rights at US Colleges
Those arriving at colleges this year might see office workers, researchers, or graduate assistants on strike. A strike is when workers decide not to do their job as a way to ask for more money or better working conditions. That is what happened in late August at American University (AU)...
Voice of America
Campaigners Urge Australia to Admit More Refugees to Fill Labor Shortages
SYDNEY — Campaigners are urging Australia to allow in more migrants and refugees to help address chronic labor shortages. The recently elected Labor government is hosting a two-day jobs and skills summit starting Thursday. Australian industries, from hospitality to retail, say there are not enough workers to fill job...
Voice of America
US Navy Says Iran Releases Sail Drones When Its Ships Arrive
WASHINGTON / DUBAI — The United States compelled Iran for a second time this week to release U.S. military sail drones that it tried to seize at sea, U.S. officials said Friday. Iran has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea, near the coast of Yemen...
Voice of America
US Calls on China to Cease 'Atrocities' Against Uyghurs
WHITE HOUSE — The Biden administration Thursday called on China to immediately cease “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, following a long-delayed report by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet concluding that the treatment of minorities in China’s Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.
Voice of America
2 Months After US Court Overturns Abortion Rights, Emotions Still Run High
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the constitutional right to have an abortion, the issue remains divisive in many U.S. states, where laws are tightening. The abortion issue strikes a nerve among people who've faced the decision. VOA's Laurel Bowman spoke with some of them. Camera: Saqib Islam Produced by: Saqib Islam.
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, 2022
Mary Peltola, an Alaska Yup’ik Native, has won a special election to become the first Alaska Native and the first Alaskan woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. “I am honored, humbled, and absolutely speechless,” Peltola posted on Facebook shortly after the results were announced. “Thank you, Alaska…Together, we overcame all odds and showed that Alaskans can come together––regardless of party affiliation––to put Alaska first.”
Voice of America
Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region
UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
Voice of America
UN: Scale, Scope of Humanitarian Crisis in Flood-Hit Pakistan Unprecedented
Geneva — U.N. agencies are quickly mobilizing resources and staff to assess the damage and provide aid needed to assist millions of people made homeless and destitute by flooding in Pakistan. Extensive rains, which have pummeled Pakistan since June, have inundated the country, putting a third of it under...
Voice of America
Family of Palestinian American Journalist Demands Justice
Washington — The family of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday called on the U.S. to ensure a “thorough, independent, transparent investigation” into the killing of the Palestinian American journalist. Abu Akleh, a veteran news correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was shot dead on May 11 while covering...
Voice of America
Australia Eases More COVID-19 Restrictions
SYDNEY — Australia has had some of the world’s strictest disease-control measures. Some of those last remaining COVID-19 restrictions now are being eased. At the height of the pandemic, millions of people were forced into protracted lockdowns, masks were mandatory and many front-line workers, including medical staff and teachers, were told be vaccinated or face losing their jobs.
Voice of America
Treatment Improves Cognition in Down Syndrome Patients
Paris — A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down syndrome by 10% to 30%, scientists said this week, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However, the scientists emphasized the small study did not point toward a...
Voice of America
FAO: Lower Food Prices Not Helping Consumers
Geneva — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says consumers are not yet feeling the benefits of declining food prices. The FAO says world food commodity prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month in August. Lower world food prices generally reflect better availability at the global level. However, FAO...
Voice of America
Biden Calls Out Threat to Democracy, Urges Americans to 'Stand Up for It’
WASHINGTON — The United States is at a dangerous junction in its battle to maintain democracy, President Joe Biden believes — and in a rousing speech from Philadelphia on Thursday night, he laid the blame at the feet of one man. “There's no question that the Republican Party...
Voice of America
UN Report Accuses China of Serious Human Rights Violations
The United Nations has said China carried out serious human rights violations that may be considered “crimes against humanity.”. The accusation came in a newly published report examining the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. The groups live in the country’s far-western Xinjiang area. China...
Voice of America
Uyghur News Recap: Aug. 26 – Sept. 2, 2022
Washington — Here's a look at Uyghur-related news from around the world this week:. Groups file criminal complaint in Argentina over Beijing’s mistreatment of Uyghurs. Two Uyghur groups, based in the U.S. and Germany, filed an international criminal complaint with the Federal Criminal Court in Argentina, accusing China of committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim ethnic groups. These are accusations China has repeatedly denied.
Voice of America
Study: Fossil Bones Add to Evidence about Earliest Ancestor
Researchers say new examinations of arm and leg fossils support existing evidence that an identified species could be our earliest known ancestor. The fossil bones were found near a skull that was discovered in 2001 in the African nation of Chad. The scientists who found the skull have suggested that it belonged to a being who walked upright and could be our earliest known ancestor.
