Lexington, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Offensive lineman Malachi Wood “tailor-made” for Kentucky offense

Madison Central offensive lineman Malachi Wood got a Kentucky scholarship offer from UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow on May 13, 2021, and verbally committed to the Wildcats in March. The 6-8, 300-pound Wood is the highest rated Kentucky high school offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and his coach,...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
WKYT 27

UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tailgating at UK starts way before kickoff. “It’s just kind of tradition in our family,” Jim Bowling said. Jim Bowling is a UK fan who comes to one of the lots by Kroger Field. For some of these fans, they look forward to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
foxlexington.com

‘It’s time to hustle’: UK parking shuffles for big game day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, UK’s football season opens with the big game against Miami University Redhawks. It also marks the first of eight times when UK students and staff will have to relocate their cars to make room for football fans. The following places and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

A wild season for the Cats: Kentucky’s 2022 match-ups

2021 Record: 7-6 Key Player: Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert, brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Series Record: 19-53 (Longest win streak: 31 for Florida) Last Meeting:...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
LEXINGTON, KY
visitfrankfort.com

Celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in the Capital City

Tour Frankfort’s 4 bourbon distilleries. What better way to celebrate America’s “Native Spirit” than by visiting the places where it all begins? From the oldest continuously operating distillery in the USA to a family-owned craft distillery founded in 2012, while in Frankfort, visitors can enjoy distillery tours, bourbon tastings, and more.
FRANKFORT, KY
tinyhousetalk.com

Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky

If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
CAMPTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Donut Days Bakery celebrates 5 decades of service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “We’re all kind of a family. We joke back and forth, and we’ve come to know each other,” said longtime customer of Donut Days bakery Edward Allison. Allison has been a loyal customer at donut days bakery for 50 years,...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

