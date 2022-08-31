Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Offensive lineman Malachi Wood “tailor-made” for Kentucky offense
Madison Central offensive lineman Malachi Wood got a Kentucky scholarship offer from UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow on May 13, 2021, and verbally committed to the Wildcats in March. The 6-8, 300-pound Wood is the highest rated Kentucky high school offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and his coach,...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is ...
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
WKYT 27
UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tailgating at UK starts way before kickoff. “It’s just kind of tradition in our family,” Jim Bowling said. Jim Bowling is a UK fan who comes to one of the lots by Kroger Field. For some of these fans, they look forward to the...
wymt.com
Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
foxlexington.com
‘It’s time to hustle’: UK parking shuffles for big game day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, UK’s football season opens with the big game against Miami University Redhawks. It also marks the first of eight times when UK students and staff will have to relocate their cars to make room for football fans. The following places and...
WKYT 27
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
Kentucky Kernel
A wild season for the Cats: Kentucky’s 2022 match-ups
2021 Record: 7-6 Key Player: Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert, brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Series Record: 19-53 (Longest win streak: 31 for Florida) Last Meeting:...
WTVQ
New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
foxlexington.com
Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
Georgetown, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scott County High School football team will have a game with Great Crossing High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. Scott County High SchoolGreat Crossing High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Frankfort, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Berea woman supporting EKY through power of music
The power of music lies in how it makes people feel and that's the philosophy of one Berea woman who is trying to support eastern Kentucky with the power of song.
visitfrankfort.com
Celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in the Capital City
Tour Frankfort’s 4 bourbon distilleries. What better way to celebrate America’s “Native Spirit” than by visiting the places where it all begins? From the oldest continuously operating distillery in the USA to a family-owned craft distillery founded in 2012, while in Frankfort, visitors can enjoy distillery tours, bourbon tastings, and more.
WKYT 27
Sec. Adams raising concerns about election misinformation in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on election security. Thursday afternoon he told the Rotary Club of Lexington the election in 2020 was safe and a success. “I thought when we got through 2020 it was going to be smooth sailing, but there is always...
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
tinyhousetalk.com
Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky
If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
foxlexington.com
Donut Days Bakery celebrates 5 decades of service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “We’re all kind of a family. We joke back and forth, and we’ve come to know each other,” said longtime customer of Donut Days bakery Edward Allison. Allison has been a loyal customer at donut days bakery for 50 years,...
New leash on life: Eastern Kentucky girl gets new pup after losing so much
Since the flooding, the Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association has been working overtime providing support and resources to sheep farmers in eastern Kentucky with necessary resources.
