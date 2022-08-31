ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Hiura, Urías get key hits as Brewers beat Pirates 6-1

By ANDREW WAGNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUq55_0hdA2dMR00
1 of 6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Wednesday.

Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.

“Our bullpen did a really nice job and we just had patient at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s certainly welcome.”

Ben Gamel homered for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won two of three. Kevin Newman had two of the Pirates’ five hits.

Pittsburgh jumped in front on Gamel’s two-out drive to right-center in the fourth. It was his seventh homer of the season.

But Adames doubled home Tyrone Taylor in the fifth, and Milwaukee went ahead to stay on Omar Narváez’s run-scoring groundout against Miguel Yajure (1-1) in the sixth.

Hunter Renfroe sparked Milwaukee’s big seventh with a one-out single. Renfroe advanced on Kolten Wong’s walk and scored on Hiura’s single. Urías followed with an another run-scoring single for a 4-1 lead.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton then replaced Yajure with Yohan Ramirez. But the Brewers extended their rally with a little patience. Consecutive walks for Narváez, rookie pinch-hitter Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich brought home two more runs.

“Our margin for error is not very big,” Shelton said. “When we don’t field the ball and we put extra guys on base then we’re going to put ourselves in a hole that’s hard to dig out of.”

Peralta allowed two hits, struck out three and walked none. Rogers, Brad Boxberger and Adrian Houser then combined for four innings of three-hit ball.

“It was really nice that we could score some extra runs for (the relievers),” Adames said. “It’s important for us to score late. Hopefully we can keep doing that (over) the last month and give the pitchers some rest.”

Pirates starter Zach Thompson struck out five in four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and walked one.

CAUTIOUS APPROACH WITH PERALTA

After needing only 82 pitches to get through six no-hit innings his last time out, Peralta’s day came to an end after 72 pitches Wednesday. Counsell said the early exits have nothing to do with lingering issues from the shoulder injury that cost Peralta mor than two months of action. Instead, they’re aimed at keeping the young right-hander strong and crisp during the final month of the regular season and, what the team hopes is a deep playoff run.

“The higher we go with pitch counts affects recovery,” Counsell said.

BRUBAKER RETURNS

Pittsburgh recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis Wednesday morning and also reinstated right-handed starter J.T. Brubaker, who had been on the patenrity list since Aug. 28 when his wife gave birth to the couple’s son.

To clear spots on the active roster, the Pirates optioned left-handers Cam Vieaux and Eric Stout to Indianapolis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP David Bednar (back inflammation) has been throwing on flat ground and will throw a side session in the next few days. If all goes well, he could throw a live batting practice session by the end of next week, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said.

Brewers: 1B Rowdy Tellez returned to Milwaukee’s lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty because of right knee soreness that sent him to the bench in the third inning of Monday night’s game.

ON DECK

Pirates: Following an off day, the Pirates open a three-game interleague series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA) gets the start Thursday when Milwaukee kicks off a seven-game road trip with the first of four against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Friday, Hanser Alberto to start

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been scratched from Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux has been removed from the starting lineup on Friday. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Alberto for 5.9 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell not in Saturday's lineup for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell is being replaced in center field by Tyrone Taylor versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 149 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .209 batting average with a .588 OPS, 4 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Play With 'Hype' to Defeat Royals 7-1 and Take Series

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox won their second-straight game under acting manager Miguel Cairo. With Tony La Russa on indefinite medical leave and undergoing tests for an unspecified health issue, Cairo is assuming the skipper role for the time being. The White Sox held a players-only meeting before the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

White Sox ace Cease with no-hitter through 8 against Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Minnesota Twins. Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Alonso hits tiebreaking HR, Mets beat Nationals 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Friday night. Alonso's high drive to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and his 106 RBIs are 18 short of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006. The NL East-leading Mets have 30 games left for Alonso to make a run at the mark.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Kolten Wong
The Associated Press

Bello gets 1st big league win, Red Sox beat Rangers 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Saturday. Bello (1-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. The 23-year-old right-hander is one of the team’s top prospects. “I feel very happy and that shows all the hard work that has gone on in between starts and since I first came in here to a big league team,” Bello said through a translator. “I felt very good. Everything was working. ... I was trying to attack the hitters and throw pitches for strikes. You see the results right there.” Manager Alex Cora said Bello is finding a comfort level after some initial rough outings.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Kluber, Rays top Yanks, AL East gap down to 4; Judge 52nd HR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Kluber limited the Yankees to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays withstood Aaron Judge’s 52nd home run, beating New York 2-1 Saturday night to cut their deficit in the AL East to four games. The first-place Yankees, who have seen their 15 1/2-game advantage slip away, have lost six of seven. Tampa Bay blanked them on five hits in the series opener Friday night, a 9-0 loss that New York manager Aaron Boone called “embarrassing.” This was the second of six games between the teams in a 10-day stretch. Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in the third inning and the Rays made it stand up. Judge boosted his major league homer lead with a leadoff drive in the ninth inning off Jason Adam. But Adam retired the next three batters for his eighth save.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Pederson, Giants walk past skidding Phillies 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Saturday. The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The Phillies have lost five of six. Pederson got two hits to continue his strong series against the wild card-contending Phillies. On Friday night, he homered and drove in five runs during a 13-1 romp. Philadelphia pitchers again had trouble with their control — a day after issuing 10 walks, they walked three batters in the sixth. With the score 3-all and the bases loaded with two outs, reliever Brad Hand (3-2) got ahead of Pederson in the count 0-2, then walked him to force home the go-ahead run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar added, starting Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles signed Aguilar to a minor-league deal on Wednesday and then selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk a day later. He will make his debut for the club on Thursday as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Ramon Urias will be on third base and Gunnar Henderson will start at shortstop. Jorge Mateo will take a rest day.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Arizona Diamondbacks#Rbi
The Associated Press

MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job

NEW YORK (AP) — Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing. The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993 and sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021, and Hernández asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February to throw out Oetken’s decision. Hernández served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16, at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season and for part of the 2021 season, but has not been made a permanent crew chief.
MLB
The Associated Press

D'Arnaud hits 2 of Braves' 5 homers in 8-1 win over Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud loves how home runs are supercharging the Atlanta Braves this season. The Braves are hitting plenty of them and winning most nights. “It’s fun, it’s exciting, not only for the person who hits it but for everyone in the clubhouse because everybody loses it and laughs and has fun, too,” d’Arnaud said. “I think it’s better that we’re playing good baseball and winning and having good at-bats and the homers are just a byproduct of having a good game plan and trying to execute that.” D’Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom homered off Sandy Alcantara in a four-run fourth inning, Michael Harris II homered in the sixth and the Braves won their third straight, tying a season-high with five long balls in an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. The power display extended into the seventh when Austin Riley went deep for a career-high 34th time and d’Arnaud followed with his 16th, marking 201 homers, most in the NL, hit by the defending World Series champion Braves.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Yu Chang out of Rays' Friday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Domingo German and the New York Yankees. Isaac Paredes (undisclosed) was held out of the past two lineups, but he will replace Chang on second base and bat seventh. Paredes has a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Friday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Bryson Stott versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 171 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .203 batting average with a .550 OPS, 21 runs, 16...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar is being replaced at first base by Ryan Mountcastle versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 463 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .663 OPS, 15 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Reds start 3-game series at home against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (56-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-78, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 9 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 185 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .160 batting average with a .575 OPS, 6 home runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HeySoCal

Dodgers to face Padres to open homestand

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to continue their recent dominance over the San Diego Padres when they open a six-game homestand at Dodger Stadium Friday evening. The Dodgers are 8-2 against the Padres in 2022 and 17-2 since getting swept in a three-game series at Petco Park June 21-23, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy