Beaverton updates COVID guidelines for 2022-23 school year

By Sally Segar
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KA7cz_0hdA2cTi00 Testing and masking policies will stay the same, but changes are coming for distancing, quarantining and more.

The Beaverton School District has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the coming school year, which will change rules about social distancing, quarantining and how families and staff are notified about the virus.

Isolation practices will continue for students and staff who test positive for COVID, district officials say. Anyone who tests positive will not be able to return to school and must isolate at home for five days from when symptoms begin or from receiving a positive COVID test.

The question came up in a recent school board meeting about a student or staff member who has isolated but still tested positive for COVID during those five days.

The district clarified that as long as someone is fever-free and isolated for five days, they can return to school. A negative test is also not required for a student or staff member to return.

Masks won't be required at school — except for staff working in health or isolation rooms — but students and other staff are encouraged to wear them, especially during the five days at school after someone's isolation period or during times of high transmission at school.

Disposable masks will be available at every school.

The district added a definition of what it considers to be high transmission levels, too. Now, the levels are defined by how many students and staff are absent in a group, plus having some students with known COVID or flu symptoms.

In a cohort — which can be an elementary classroom, middle or high school grade level, a specialized program or sometimes an entire school — at least 20% of people need to be absent to be considered at a high transmission level. At the school level, at least 30% of people need to be absent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hdA2cTi00

When individual students needed to isolate at home in the past, they would get access to virtual quarantine instructors during the period.

Now, students will not have these instructors, and their absences will be treated like any other illness. Families and students should contact teachers to determine what assignments need to be completed, the district says.

The new rules also say an entire cohort or school will only quarantine if it's recommended by Washington County Health and Human Services.

If a group is recommended to quarantine, everyone in it will transition to remote learning temporarily — which is the same as before. Attendance for remote learning will be the same as students attending school in person, and those who don't attend class will be marked absent.

COVID testing at school will also remain the same, except the district no longer has a central testing site or uses a screening program from the Oregon Health & Science University as of June 2022.

On-site testing will continue for students and staff with symptoms of COVID or who've had a known exposure, and those who develop symptoms at home can arrange to come back to school for a test.

Change is coming for physical distancing requirements, too.

During low transmission, schools are no longer required to implement social distancing protocols. Previously, at least 3 feet of distance was required.

During high transmission, events like extracurriculars, conferences and fundraisers were recommended to change to virtual last year. Now, schools "will make every effort to hold the event outside and recommend that all participants wear masks and maintain a physical distance."

Schools were required to notify staff and families or any confirmed positive COVID case at school last year, but now, the school will only notify them if there is high transmission in a cohort.

The district will discontinue using its COVID-19 dashboard, too.

For more information from the Beaverton School District, visit bit.ly/3e8MGJp .

klcc.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
