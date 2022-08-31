Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
secretmiami.com
This Intimate Lounge Is Miami’s First-Ever Vinyl Record Listening Bar
If you make your way over to Wynwood looking for Miami’s first record listening bar, you’d have to know exactly where to find it or you might miss it. That’s because it’s tucked away in an alley and there isn’t a name or a sign in sight! Just a lone black door. However, once you step in to see the low lighting and leather couches, you’d know you’re in the right place.
NBC Miami
Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida
Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living. This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long...
secretmiami.com
This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret
Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M
Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
sflcn.com
Caribbean Culture Fest Serves More Musical Flavor In Miramar
MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Cultural Events presented by Madame Gougousse returns with an out-of-this-earth flavorful talents. Caribbean Culture Fest Organizer, Staff, and Team have opened the box office with a line-up of artists preparing to hit the CCF Stage. This year expect to enjoy a festival with more Musical...
Labor Day weekend things to do (updated): Wine bar for dogs on Clematis, hidden happy hour, a new giraffe, Monday brunch
This is the three-day weekend when, theoretically, we have more time to lay down the tools of labor (yes, the phone) and look around to appreciate life in this dynamic part of the country. So much has happened while you were texting. BRK Republic Tap House & Dog Park in West Palm Beach, which still feels new, is opening a dog-friendly wine bar. There’s a newborn giraffe at Zoo Miami — take the ...
Miami New Times
August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead. Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō. In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the...
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
Family-Owned Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar Expanding to Second Location
Born in Hollywood, the Greek Joint will open a second restaurant in Davie
Family demands answers in drowning of loved one at Miami Beach pool with lifeguards on duty
MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier. Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened." Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...
islandernews.com
How do people manage to afford rentals in South Florida, or most anywhere?
Putting it all in perspective, renting ain't easy and specially in Miami not to mention Key Biscayne. A new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Florida, one would need to work 106 hours a week at minimum wage, which is $10 (until Sept. 30, when it bumps up another dollar).
realtynewsreport.com
$430 Million Apartment Purchase by Hines
MIAMI – (Realty News Report) – Hines Global Income Trust acquired the 495-unit Gables Station in Miami for a reported $430 million, in one of the largest apartment deals ever in South Florida. Gables Station is a 14-story, 1.2-million-SF upscale live, work and play development located in the...
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
secretmiami.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest Is Taking Its Winter Wonderland To A New Miami Location
Once again, Christmas magic in the Magic City has a new home this winter and it’s bigger than ever. After just one season of bringing its shimmering lights and carnival rides to Hialeah, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is heading to a new space for this year’s opening on November 9.
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening.
Miami New Times
Orange Blossom Classic Returns to Miami Gardens for Labor Day Weekend
Kicking off Labor Day weekend, the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) is set to return to Miami Gardens for its sophomore year with a lineup of events to celebrate historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) before culminating in a highly anticipated matchup between the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami New Times
Miami Beach Workers Suspended, Fired After Coach Drowns at Youth Center
The drowning death of a City of Miami Beach employee has sent ripples through the community, as his family pleads for transparency and the city seeks to clean house at the recreation center where the tragedy struck. The city confirmed today that a seasonal lifeguard at the Scott Rakow Youth...
New Graziano’s Restaurant Looks to Be Planned for Coral Gables
A recent plan review names a spot on S Dixie Highway
