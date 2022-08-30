ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 92-5

2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th

The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Society
Abilene, TX
Health
MIX 92-5

Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss

One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Linus Alzheimer#Alzheimers#Whites#Senior Health#General Health#West Texans
MIX 92-5

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
913
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy