ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 2

Related
KTVZ

Adventure Van Expo brings out thousands to see camper vans

More than 60 vendors, including Elementum Adventure Vehicles, showcased camper vans with unique features. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...
BEND, OR
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)

It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville

Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Bend, OR
Real Estate
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Bend, OR
Business
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support

Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Adus#Real Estate Broker#Business Industry#Linus Business
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting

Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined

Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ All evacuations dropped following grassland fire near Redmond

All evacuations were dropped late Thursday morning nearly 24 hours after an estimated 10-acre grassland fire southwest of Redmond. At one point, several residences were under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The fire that started around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday was attacked aggressively and forward progress was stopped,...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Fire Responds To 51 Calls In 24 Hours

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy