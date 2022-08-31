Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Adventure Van Expo brings out thousands to see camper vans
More than 60 vendors, including Elementum Adventure Vehicles, showcased camper vans with unique features. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)
It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
centraloregondaily.com
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
KTVZ
Bend police offer thanks for outpouring of community support
Bend police are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support in the wake of Sunday's Safeway shooting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Seconds matter’: Training prepared Bend officers for worst-case shooter scenario: entering scene alone
The officers had just begun their night-shift roll call and briefing Sunday evening at Bend’s police headquarters when the city’s 911 operators started receiving frantic calls. A shooter was spraying bullets at the Forum Shopping Center, a little over a mile from the police building. When the emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Level 3 evacuations ordered for SW Redmond fire
Authorities announced that a fire spanning approximately eight acres has spurred evacuations in Southwest Redmond, Oregon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ All evacuations dropped following grassland fire near Redmond
All evacuations were dropped late Thursday morning nearly 24 hours after an estimated 10-acre grassland fire southwest of Redmond. At one point, several residences were under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The fire that started around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday was attacked aggressively and forward progress was stopped,...
kbnd.com
Bend Fire Responds To 51 Calls In 24 Hours
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.
KTVZ
The Big Playback 9/2 Pt. 1: Mtn. View and Redmond start season at home, with different results
Kickoff of another season of The Big Playback, with your host Noah Chast! First up: Mountain View's comeback falls just short, while Redmond dominates for an impressive win. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 2