BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue reports crews responded to 51 calls, including a structure fire and six separate natural gas leaks, on Monday. Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mahogany Street in Southwest Bend, just before 7 p.m. They say a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house and no one was home at the time. First arriving crews found the house completely filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. Investigators believe a burner on the stove was accidentally turned on and a box left nearby ignited. Damages are estimated at $40,000. The Red Cross helped teh family of three find a place to stay.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO