Read full article on original website
Related
A 19th-Century New York Penthouse With a Giant Rooftop Garden Just Listed for $6.8 Million
This New York penthouse will appeal to urban gardeners and art lovers alike. The 19th-century Neo-Grec loft, which was just listed for $6.8 million by Douglas Elliman, consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an enchanted rooftop garden. Perched on Prince Street in Soho, the eclectic home sits at the pinnacle of a five-unit co-op built in 1889 by Richard Berger. It’s at the top when it comes to design, too. The sixth-floor loft is being offered up by art curator and scholar, Susan Vogel, alongside her partner Kenneth Prewitt, as reported by the New York Post. A true enclave for creative...
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
mansionglobal.com
Baronial Scottish Manor House Lists for Less Than a New York City Apartment
This manor house is on the market in Scotland. A baronial Scottish manor house with modern interiors that belie its stately frontage has come to the market for less than the cost of a typical newly built Manhattan apartment. The seven-bedroom Victorian property in Glasgow comes with an asking price...
mansionglobal.com
The Most Expensive Home in Saratoga Springs, New York, Asks $17.9 Million
A colossal estate in Saratoga Springs, New York, has hit the market for $17.9 million. A colossal estate in Saratoga Springs, New York, has hit the market for $17.9 million, making it the most expensive listing in the city famed for its natural springs and thoroughbred horse racing. The estate,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Valerie Bertinelli Pad Is for Sale, Carmel’s Butterfly House Lists for $40 Million, and More Real Estate News
From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. Valerie Bertinelli cooking up a sale in the Hollywood Hills. After just two years, Hot in Cleveland...
A British art dealer spent 15 years building a boathouse that looks like a medieval castle. Now he's selling it for $5.8 million — take a look inside.
David Southwick told Insider that he designed the five-story boathouse on the River Dart in Devon, England.
Andy Cohen Buys West Village Penthouse in Emery Roth–Designed Building
Andy Cohen will be moving soon, but the Bravo host is staying in New York City’s West Village. As reported by the New York Post, the television producer signed a contract for a duplex penthouse perched atop one of the neighborhood’s tallest buildings, a 17-story pre-war Emery Roth classic structure. Asking price was $18.3 million.
See inside a 4,000-square-foot luxury survivalist bunker in New Mexico with concrete walls and a moat that's listed for $30 million
A 312-acre survivalist property in New Mexico was listed for $30 million. The property puts a luxurious spin on off-grid living with a koi fish moat, wine cellar, and views of nature. See inside the main 4,000-square-foot six-bedroom home located 30 minutes from Taos, New Mexico. "Doomsdayers" with deep pockets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
A Wedding Gift 100 Years Ago Is Now a £7 Million Listing in Yorkshire
Swinton Grange has just hit the market. A stately English country house on the outskirts of the pretty market town of Malton, in Yorkshire, that was built as a lavish wedding gift more than 100 years ago, has hit the market for £7 million (US$8 million). Known as Swinton...
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 2,874 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.19 Million
This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,874 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carrie McCormick. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. With terraces on the east and west sides of the residence, this home reaches rare heights with its majestic views and refined opulence. Enjoy the large DeGiulio chef's kitchen with SieMatic cabinetry, stone countertops and Wolf, Sub Zero & Miele appliances. The floor plan features a dramatic entry gallery, expansive living areas, an oversized home office / 3rdbedroom and a primary suite luxuriously equipped with a spacious primary bath with gorgeous western sunset views and fully organized walk-in closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Expect to be pampered with all the luxurious five-star services the Ritz offers, including the Landmark Club designed by Gary Lee offering dining and daily beverage service, a state of the art fitness center, billiards lounge, spa treatment and relaxation rooms and your very own screening room. The door staff and valet parking are on duty 24-hours a day.
mansionglobal.com
500 Year Old Scottish Castle With Towers and Gun Loops Selling for £3.5 Million
This Scottish castle is almost 500 years old. On the outskirts of Scotland’s Auchtermuchty, a village in north Fife, a historic castle turned family home hit the market this week for £3.5 million (US$4 million). Myres Castle dates back as far as 1530, at which point the structure...
mansionglobal.com
It Started With a Basement Flood. Now, $1 Million Later, They’re Leaving Their Boston Townhouse Behind.
This 1800s Beacon Hill townhouse has undergone an extensive renovation. In Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, known for its cobblestone streets and Federal-style townhouses, homes sometimes stay in the same families for generations, said Boston native Nate Walton. He experienced that tendency first hand when he bought an 1860s townhouse in the neighborhood that had been owned by one family for over a century.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily: Boomtown Buyers Will Have an Opportunity Soon, Prices Soaring in Coastal Sydney Suburb, and More
Mansion Global Daily will not be distributed on Monday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. It will return on Tuesday, Sept. 6. High-End Pandemic Boomtowns Will Turn in Home Buyers’ Favor This Fall. Despite higher interest rates, luxury-house hunters may start to see some...
A Charming 200-Square-Foot Apartment on Paris’s Left Bank
You might assume that a 200-square-foot apartment would be the home of a student on a budget or maybe a short-term rental for travelers. This apartment, however, belongs to a successful businesswoman who lives outside of Paris and was in need of a small pied-à-terre in the capital. Pauline Lorenzi-Boisrond was commissioned to renovate the studio on the rue du Cherche-Midi. “She comes to Paris regularly for work but she had grown tired of impersonal hotel rooms where she can't leave her things from one visit to the next,” Pauline, the interior designer and founder of Studio Ett Hem, explains. “She wanted her own little suite in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.” Ett hem means “house” in Swedish. It is indeed a fitting name for a designer tasked with overcoming the limitations of the space to bring out its homey charms.
mansionglobal.com
Historic Hudson Valley Church Converted to a Tranquil Pandemic Refuge Lists for $2.495M
The stone structure, which dates to 1876, had been a church at one time. The Rifton, an 1876 stone church in upstate New York that was restored and transformed into a luxuriously serene single-family residence, is on the market for $2.495 million. The half-acre estate, which is perched above the...
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
mansionglobal.com
High-End Pandemic Boomtowns Will Turn in Home Buyers’ Favor This Fall
After a California couple lost bids on 10 homes in a year and a half, real estate agent Kristin Halton thought her clients might be on the verge of giving up. “They were getting tired,” said Ms. Halton, an agent with Douglas Elliman in Newport Beach, California. But this...
mansionglobal.com
Lakeside Seefeld Offers Shopping, Dining and Swimming Within Minutes of Central Zürich
The long, narrow neighborhood of Seefeld runs along the eastern edge of Lake Zurich in the Swiss financial capital’s trendy District Eight. Located close to the city center, it abuts the famous Zürich opera house and is within walking distance of many of the city’s main attractions. With stately historic buildings from the German Art Nouveau movement known as Jugendstil, beautiful parks and an abundance of high-end stores, restaurants and bars, it offers an appealing blend of city bustle and lakeside relaxation.
Tour Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young’s Sweeping Midcentury Modern Abode
After they moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2019, it took a while for Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young to find the sweeping midcentury modern home they now share with their children, Marcel and Marguerite, ages eight and three. The view “sealed the deal,” says Young, explaining how the couple’s three-year search halted on a dark winter night when they first viewed the property, situated on one of the verdant peaks above Beverly Hills, and encountered its magnificent vista. With Los Angeles twinkling below through the glass-walled great room, which now incorporates their dining, living, and lounge areas, they knew they had found the perfect dwelling for their family. “The entire city—from Long Beach to downtown—lights up for us every single night,” adds Young, a California-born artist who emerged in the New York art scene in the early 2000s.
25 Fall Porch Ideas That Will Transform Your Space Into An Autumnal Paradise
Decorating for the seasons is always fun, and fall presents such great opportunities to create a warm and cozy feel to your home, starting with the front porch.
Comments / 0