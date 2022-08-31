Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the lengthy jailing of opponents of his who he claimed mishandled classified materials.
abovethelaw.com
Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights
—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Washington Examiner
'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump's Arguments Are Insane. But That Might Not Matter To One Florida Judge.
Even by the standards of Donald Trump’s sparklemagic lawyers, last night’s reply to prosecutors’ objections was a spectacular debacle. From the first page where they described the search pursuant to a warrant as “legally unsupported,” to the last where they impugned the Justice Department’s ethics while admitting that they still hadn’t managed to effect service on the US Attorney’s Office, Trump’s counsel was, to put it bluntly, off the f-cking chain.
abovethelaw.com
Top Law School Faces Discrimination Suit. Their Dean Definitely Didn't Do Them Any Favors, According To The Complaint
You’d really think law schools would know better than to break laws when it comes to their employees — some of these folks wrote the book on this stuff! Alas, knowing better does not always translate to doing better. Heads up to any UMichigan law students; according to a recently filed complaint, the details of your future Employment law final hypo could be based on events down the hall.
abovethelaw.com
It Is Around Now That All The 1Ls Who Were Told To Not Go To Law School Understand What Everyone Else Was Saying
The first week of law school I thought that I had finally arrived. I thought that about college once I finally graduated high school — high school was cliquey and the people didn’t really want to be there. College would surely be where all the folks that actually wanted to be in class were. The dream shattered when I got there and realized some folks were just there because of social expectations and the high school antics had carried over. But grad school? With the sheer amount of cash you have to burn through to get in? Surely this will be the collegiate environment where the entire classroom will be overflowing with bright minds whose additions to conversations are topical and poignant. Wrong. I was very wrong.
abovethelaw.com
Attorney For The Oathkeepers Is Gonna Need Her Own Attorney
General Counsel of the far-right militia Oath Keepers, Kellye SoRelle, was indicted yesterday on four federal counts including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to obstruct that proceeding, entering restricted grounds, and obstruction of justice. Like so much legal drama for the MAGA crowd, the charges stem from the January...
abovethelaw.com
Lawyers Usually Shouldn't Chase After Departing Clients
Regular readers of this column know that I am a huge fan of the television show “The Office.” Perhaps the most amazing thing about the program is that so many of the bits in the show can be used as a hilarious example of what you shouldn’t do. In a Season 4 episode, the protagonist of the show tries to win back clients who stopped using the services of the business featured in the show by personally delivering gift baskets to each of the old clients. This does not go well and ends up with two of the show’s characters driving into a lake. Throughout my career, I have seen a few lawyers chase after departing clients in the hope that clients will return to a firm. In my experience, lawyers should avoid chasing departing clients since this is not a good look, and there is usually a reason why clients are leaving a firm if the firm provided good service to a client.
abovethelaw.com
Thursday, September 1, 2022
“Stephen Glasser, co-founder of the Legal Times newspaper, dies at 79; He and his wife started the Washington-based weekly in 1978; The newspaper was among the first to focus on lawyers and the legal profession, and helped spark a bevy of imitators”: Harrison Smith of The Washington Post has written this obituary.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 09.02.22
* God speed to everyone who just learned what a gunner is firsthand. We tried to warn you. [Reddit]. * Forgiveness ain’t free: At least 4 states plan on taxing Biden’s debt alleviation. [Business Insider]. * Want to get a little Con Law practice in early? Find the...
abovethelaw.com
Ginni Thomas Was The Forrest Gump Of Post-Election Conspiracy Theories
A report from the Washington Post today reveals that while the devil works hard, in the wake of the 2020 election, Ginni Thomas worked harder. We know about the unhinged series of text messages — 29! — between Ginni and Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff, over the dawning realization that Donald Trump had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. There was her blasting of Arizona representatives begging them to overturn the results of the election. Plus there was Ginni’s correspondence with John Eastman — affectionately known around these parts as the Coups 4 Dummies lawyer given his penchant for wacky (and dangerous) plans to seize power post-election.
AZ Rep. Biggs invites Karine Jean-Pierre to visit border amid migrant controversy
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Thursday invited White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to visit the southern border — after Jean-Pierre sparked outrage from Republicans and border agents by falsely claiming that illegal immigrants aren't just "walking" across the U.S.-Mexico border. "Your recent comments during a...
abovethelaw.com
Florida Federal Court Using Underwear Shop For Phone Storage Is Most Florida Thing Ever
Donald Trump’s loony collateral attack on the FBI search of his “national security vault/unlocked pool house” made its way to federal “Judge” Aileen Cannon’s courtroom yesterday. The FPOTUS hopes to get a special master to scour the seized documents for “privilege” even though they’ve...
