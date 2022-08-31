ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzgerald, Nachreiner propel Eagles to first win

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa – Consistent attack proved to be key on Sunday, as second half goals from Mandy Fitzgerald and Lauren Nachreiner gave the Edgewood College Women's Soccer team their first victory of the season over Cornell College. The Eagles outshot the Rams 19-4 in the non-conference win. HOW...
Eagles tie for 6th in weather-shortened Culver’s EC Fall Classic

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Edgewood College men's golf team began their 2022-23 season just like every other, hosting the Culver's Edgewood College Fall Classic at Glen Erin G.C. Due to weather, this year's event had to be shortened to just 18 holes after a storm blew through the course in the middle of round two. The Eagles score of 312 placed them in a tie for sixth place in the field of 21 teams.
Eagles split Matches with Nationally Ranked Opponents in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The Edgewood College Eagles hit the road to open their 2022 volleyball season with a pair of games against nationally ranked foes. The Eagles took down no. 24 Transylvania 3-1. They then fell to a 3-0 sweep from host no. 5 Trinity in the afternoon match. The Eagles finished the day 1-1 against a pair of quality opponents.
Britons hold Eagles at bay in non-conference action

ALBION, Mich. – The Edgewood College men's soccer team fell to Albion 5-0 on Saturday. In non-conference action the Eagles struggled to stop the Britons attack despite a strong effort in goal from Ty Bienema. HOW IT HAPPENED. - The Albion (1-1-0) attack got going early and never stopped...
Eagles drop Neutral Court Matchup against Loras

WHEATON, Ill. – The Edgewood College women's tennis squad played another match on their 2022 fall slate Saturday morning. They continued their stay in Wheaton with a neutral court matchup against Luther. The Eagles fell to the Norse 9-0 to wrap up their opening weekend. HOW IT HAPPENED. -...
Eagles fall 8-1 to Wheaton in Season Opener

WHEATON, Ill. – The Edgewood College women's tennis squad opened their 2022 fall slate Friday evening. They traveled to a non-conference matchup with Wheaton. The Eagles fell to the Thunder 8-1, with Christina Ekkela taking home the lone victory for the Eagles. HOW IT HAPPENED. - Ekkela took home...
