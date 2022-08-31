Monticello football preview

Andy Pierskalla returns for his second year as head coach of Magic football. His coaching staff is full of familiar names: Josh Larsen, Cole Deibele, Andy Zigan, Corey Stanger, Ben Henson, John Dietel, Chris Meyer, Nate Evens, Cody Fox, Willson Burggraff, Tony Gardner, Craig Geyen, Eric Hanson, Jason Telecky, Shane Weber, Rasheed Jackson and Harrison Crane.

Last season the red and black finished 6-4, 5-3 to lead the North Central - Blue district. Their only losses (Rogers - twice, Becker and Andover) were to state tournament teams. They lost senior captain and starting quarterback Anthony Staryszak to a season ending injury after just three games. Now sophomore QB, Luke Emmerich, finished the year at QB and nearly led the team to an upset over Rogers in the section 6AAAAA semifinals. Emmerich is currently the third ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota according to prepredzone.com and the second ranked quarterback behind Lakeville North’s Riley Grossman.

Also gone are Wyatt Sawatzke, the offensive MVP for the Minnesota All-Star game, Austin Marquette (the district running back of the year) and Joe Schluender ( district offensive linemen of the year). Carson Kolles, Alex Fearing and Matt Koshiol will also be missed from last year’s team.

Sawatzke now plays football at St. John’s, Nelson Anderson now wrestles at St. Cloud State University, Fearing plays baseball at St. Cloud Tech and Staryszak runs track at the University of Minnesota - Morris.

Monti beat Irondale in the section quarterfinals 26-23 and lost a thriller on the final drive to an interception at the goal line against Rogers, 14-8.

Monticello still returns playmakers on both sides of the ball as they look to defend their district title: Tyler Hoheisel returns as a hard hitting, athletic linebacker, Adam Fluekiger returns to the defensive line as a three year starter, Jensen Wallin will be a premiere weapon for Emmerich at TE with great hands and size, the hard hitting inside linebacker Griffen Fieldseth, Jake Schluender is one of four returning starting offensive linemen, Major Jungels another linebacker who will also take snaps at running back and Mason Bauer also returns to the defensive line.

Brock Holthaus will bring grit to the team, Johnny Sanchez has a chance to make an impact as a skill position player for the offense and Shay Smith brings a ton of athleticism and has a chance to make an impact that way.

With so many returning players along both fronts the strength of the Magic this year will be their front seven on defense while the o-line should keep a clean pocket for Emmerich and produce running lanes for their backs. Emmerich will be the key to the offense as they lost their main producers from the wide receiver and running back positions.

They also come into the season healthy, something last year’s team didn’t have the luxury of.

They have a tough schedule to start with Buffalo to open the season at home on Friday and Rogers on the road in week two on Saturday, Sept. 10.