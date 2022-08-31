ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing

More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
Median days on the market increases in Boston and nationwide

Homebuyers nationwide had more time to make decisions in August with the first year-over-year increase in median days on the market since June 2020. Median days on the market increased by five days to 42 in August compared to the same month last year, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Housing Trends Report.
