Jackson County, OR

CBS San Francisco

Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared

WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles  north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rapidly spreading "Mill" wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County now 20% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County has burned more than 3,900 acres. It is 20 percent contained, as of Saturday morning.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday and quickly exploded to 2,581 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.A large animal/livestock evacuation site has been established at 250 Sharps Road in Yreka.Highway 97 remains closed from the junction of...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Mill Fire, Mountain Fire each approach 4,000 burned acres with mandatory evacuations

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Two wildfires are burning in northern Siskiyou County, causing evacuation orders for residents today. CalFire listed the Mill Fire at 3,921 acres in size with 20% containment this morning. It says "Large numbers of resource arrived throughout the night. Personnel engaged in structure defense as well as established control line. The cause still remain(s) under investigation."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

HealthWatch: Medical workgroup clears new COVID-19 booster vaccine for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- New COVID-19 booster vaccines can get used in Oregon with the approval of the state's scientific screening council. The vaccine is already in Oregon. The new boosters began arriving Thursday with more shipments Friday and additional shipments expected next week. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup...
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Mountain Fire explodes overnight burning 3,395 acres in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, exploded overnight Friday. It has burned 3,395 acres and is 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.No structures have been destroyed at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center has been opened at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

RUM CREEK FIRE OVER 18,300 ACRES

The Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County, is now at 18,385 acres and 17 percent contained. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said a cold front moved past the fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds. These winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 miles per hour. The fire stayed within the preliminary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked those fires and kept them small. Saturday, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: Mill Fire burning north of Weed, Mountain Fire west of Weed

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has evacuation orders in place for the Mill Fire near Weed. Cal Fire says the fire that started around 2pm had burned more than 2,580 acres by approximately 630pm today. CalFire says the #MountainFire had burned 300 acres with 0% containment...
WEED, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: California supports Rum Creek Fire suppression efforts

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- As a Red Flag Alert for windy conditions causes demands today for more firefighting resources at the Rum Creek Fire, California is supporting that response. This week it sent four five-engine strike teams and support personnel to the deadly, growing wildfire in northern Josephine County that has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Smoke Advisory Continues in Curry Co., Sept. 2

DEQ release – Location: Advisory in effect for Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties. Smoke watch for Wallowa, Baker, eastern Grant, Deschutes, eastern Lane, and southern Douglas counties for intermittent smoke from nearby fires. End date: Until further notice for Southwest Oregon. Through Tuesday for Central and Northeast Oregon. Smoke source: Fires throughout Oregon. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Thursday for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties due to intermittent periods of heavy smoke from the Rum Creek Fire expected in the area for the foreseeable future. DEQ also expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon through at least Tuesday due to localized impacts from nearby fires. This includes Wallowa, Baker, eastern Grant, Deschutes, eastern Lane, and southern Douglas counties. Check Oregon’s daily smoke outlooks to see what times of day smoke might be better or worse in Southwest and Central Oregon. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled. Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

West Nile virus in Jackson County mosquitoes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Public Health office says today West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the county. Jackson County Public Health (JCPH) says mosquitoes caught in two areas around Central Point and White City last week make the first time West Nile virus has been found in Jackson County this year after the virus surfaced three times in August 2021.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

