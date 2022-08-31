Read full article on original website
WTOP
Montgomery Co. student struck by driver passing school bus has broken clavicle, pelvis
The Montgomery County, Maryland, fourth-grader who was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus has a broken clavicle and pelvis, as well as bruises, a school system spokesman said. Her injuries are not life-threatening. The girl, who was on the crosswalk after getting off the bus,...
7-year-old girl hit by car that went around stopped Montgomery Co. school bus, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021. A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police officers were called to the scene in the...
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
clayconews.com
Washington, D.C. Biker Killed In Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday night August 31, 2022 in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 P.M. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop...
WJLA
9-year-old Silver Spring girl missing, last seen Friday at school, found safe: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — UPDATE 9/3/2022 7:25 a.m. The Montgomery County Police Department said Hailey Harvey was found safe and unharmed. Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday at approximately...
Maryland parents raise concerns about gun safety in schools
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Two high schools were on lockdown in Prince George’s County for reports of someone having a weapon within the first week of school. Now, parents are concerned for students’ safety. Bladensburg High School students rushed to the nearest classroom when the school was locked down Thursday for nearly 3 […]
mocoshow.com
(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda
Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
One dead in fiery two-vehicle crash on I-695 in Pikesville
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another car, which caught fire, between Exits 21 and 22, according to the Baltimore County fire union.
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
fox5dc.com
Bladensburg High School placed on lockdown after reports of student with 'prohibited item': police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A high school in Prince George's County is on lockdown after reports that a student brought a prohibited item to school, authorities say. The Bladensburg Police Department announced on Twitter around 2:10 p.m., that officers are on the scene at Bladensburg High School located at 4200 58th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
WJLA
Bladensburg High School briefly placed on lockdown after unfounded report
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local and county police asked the public to stay clear of Bladensburg High School Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area after reports of a "prohibited item" inside the school, police said. Prince George's County Police said they got a call around 1...
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
Four Injured in Crash in Owings
OWINGS, MD – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Southern District officers were...
WTOP
Crash on Route 301 sent 2 to hospital
Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on U.S. Route 301 on Wednesday afternoon. The Maryland State Police said a dump truck, a smaller truck and a tractor trailer all collided just after 2 p.m. around Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, in Brandywine. Prince George’s County...
Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie was robbed at knifepoint on Tuesday...
Wbaltv.com
Ellicott City family speaks out after father of five struck by driver
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A father of five hit by a driver more than a month ago is still in a coma. Now, his family is speaking out for the first time. "He's been fighting for his life. This has been a roller coaster," the victim's wife, Georgina Garcia said. "He was pushing it to the side of the road and then he was striked by a car and run over by an SUV."
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
