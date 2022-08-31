ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Village, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Montgomery Village, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
mocoshow.com

(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda

Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mcps#Stop Signs
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Crash on Route 301 sent 2 to hospital

Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on U.S. Route 301 on Wednesday afternoon. The Maryland State Police said a dump truck, a smaller truck and a tractor trailer all collided just after 2 p.m. around Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, in Brandywine. Prince George’s County...
Wbaltv.com

Ellicott City family speaks out after father of five struck by driver

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A father of five hit by a driver more than a month ago is still in a coma. Now, his family is speaking out for the first time. "He's been fighting for his life. This has been a roller coaster," the victim's wife, Georgina Garcia said. "He was pushing it to the side of the road and then he was striked by a car and run over by an SUV."
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

Students ride to school on floor of school bus

Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy