Read full article on original website
Related
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Voice of America
Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Afghanistan, 6 Killed
At least six people have been killed by an earthquake that has hit northeastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday. Authorities say the death toll could rise. The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Jalalabad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In June, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than1,000 people. Some information...
Voice of America
Pakistan Military Helicopter Carries Out Relief Operations
Footage filmed onboard a Pakistan military helicopter September 3, 2022, showed a relief operation in northwestern Balochistan. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Pakistan Reports Massive Outbreak of Diarrhea and Malaria Among Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Sunday that its largest freshwater lake in southern Sindh province had swollen to “dangerous” levels from an incessant monsoon rainfall, warning of more flooding in surrounding districts and urging villagers to evacuate amid a forecast of fresh downpours. The development prompted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Catastrophic Floods in Pakistan Exacerbating Food Crisis in Afghanistan
Geneva — The World Food Program warns the catastrophic floods in Pakistan are exacerbating the food crisis in neighboring Afghanistan, where nearly half the population - is facing acute hunger. The U.N. agency has provided more than 16 million people in Afghanistan with emergency food assistance this year. Much...
Comments / 0