Public Safety

Voice of America

Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Afghanistan, 6 Killed

At least six people have been killed by an earthquake that has hit northeastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday. Authorities say the death toll could rise. The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Jalalabad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In June, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than1,000 people. Some information...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Pakistan Reports Massive Outbreak of Diarrhea and Malaria Among Flood Victims

ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Sunday that its largest freshwater lake in southern Sindh province had swollen to “dangerous” levels from an incessant monsoon rainfall, warning of more flooding in surrounding districts and urging villagers to evacuate amid a forecast of fresh downpours. The development prompted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Catastrophic Floods in Pakistan Exacerbating Food Crisis in Afghanistan

Geneva — The World Food Program warns the catastrophic floods in Pakistan are exacerbating the food crisis in neighboring Afghanistan, where nearly half the population - is facing acute hunger. The U.N. agency has provided more than 16 million people in Afghanistan with emergency food assistance this year. Much...
ADVOCACY

