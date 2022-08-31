Read full article on original website
Tina Brown: Princess Diana Would Not Have Been a ‘Great Fan’ of Meghan Markle
Welcome to this special edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family, to mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Tina Brown: lunch with Diana just before she died. The month...
Tiara of the Month: The diadem of Princess Andrée, third wife of Aga Khan III
Owning some of the most extravagant and fabulous pieces of jewellery in the world just comes with the territory when you are married to the Aga Khan. Such was the case for Princess Andrée, the Parisian shop owner turned royal, who became the third wife of Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah, Aga Khan III, in 1929.
The Night We Lost Diana: Six Reporters Look Back at One of the Biggest Tragedies in Royal History
The phone calls came in the early hours of an August Sunday morning when a monumental news story was the last thing anyone was expecting. Princess Diana has been in an accident in a Paris tunnel, come into the newsroom immediately. The messages, from editors and news desks, gave journalists in Paris and London an abrupt jolt. The next hours were filled with frenzied sourcing, rushed calls, and muddling through confusion before the announcement came that Diana had been killed.
Princess Diana's most legendary fashion moments
It's been 25 years since Princess Diana's death, and like her extraordinary legacy of charitable efforts and advocacy work, her iconic style will live on forever. "Bold," "ever-evolving" and "confident" are just a few words historians have used to describe Diana's distinctive fashion choices, which led her to become one of the most influential style muses of all time.
Princess Diana’s Death Was a Gut-Punch to Us All
25 years on, it still feels surreal. I remember Princess Diana’s death vividly. My husband and I were at a tiny cottage on Lake Muskoka 25 years ago, when his phone rang with his sister calling to say the Princess of Wales had been in a car crash. I...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry
Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
Take a look inside Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place
The 100,000-square-foot home in Northamptonshire, England, dates back to 1508 and features 31 bedrooms.
Meghan Markle Photo Call Comment About Taking Archie to School ‘Simply Wrong’ — Commentator
Meghan Markle suggested school drop-off for Archie wouldn't happen without lots of cameras in an August 2022 interview while some in the U.K. media disputed the claim.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
On the 25-Year Anniversary of Her Death, Find How Old Princess Diana Would Be Today
Princess Diana was taken from the world far too soon. The People's Princess died tragically in a car accident on August 31, 1997, leaving behind her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry—and the entire Western world in mourning. Diana was such a magnetic and charismatic presence that it's easy to forget just how young she was when she joined (and heartbreakingly exited) the royal family.
William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over
A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
