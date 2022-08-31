ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

The Night We Lost Diana: Six Reporters Look Back at One of the Biggest Tragedies in Royal History

The phone calls came in the early hours of an August Sunday morning when a monumental news story was the last thing anyone was expecting. Princess Diana has been in an accident in a Paris tunnel, come into the newsroom immediately. The messages, from editors and news desks, gave journalists in Paris and London an abrupt jolt. The next hours were filled with frenzied sourcing, rushed calls, and muddling through confusion before the announcement came that Diana had been killed.
ABC News

Princess Diana's most legendary fashion moments

It's been 25 years since Princess Diana's death, and like her extraordinary legacy of charitable efforts and advocacy work, her iconic style will live on forever. "Bold," "ever-evolving" and "confident" are just a few words historians have used to describe Diana's distinctive fashion choices, which led her to become one of the most influential style muses of all time.
FASHION Magazine |

Princess Diana’s Death Was a Gut-Punch to Us All

25 years on, it still feels surreal. I remember Princess Diana’s death vividly. My husband and I were at a tiny cottage on Lake Muskoka 25 years ago, when his phone rang with his sister calling to say the Princess of Wales had been in a car crash. I...
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Vogue Magazine

Anitta’s Fiery VMAs Wardrobe Was an Ode to Brazil

Anitta made history at last night’s MTV VMAs when she became the first Brazilian to take home an award from the annual ceremony (she won “Best Latin” for her hit song, “Envolver”). If that wasn’t impressive enough, she also wowed on the red carpet in a fiery couture look and performed on the mainstage. “For me, the most exciting part about being at the VMAs this year was to be a representative of Brazil,” Anitta tells Vogue. “This year particularly, the VMAs seemed to represent and cater to fans all around the world, and that’s what I loved most.”
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Person in History

A total number of people who are age 100 or older in the U.S. is approximately 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. This is the largest figure among all countries. Japan is listed as second with about 79,000 people. The U.S. figure has been forecast to reach 589,000 by 2060. That is equivalent to […]
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
Parade

On the 25-Year Anniversary of Her Death, Find How Old Princess Diana Would Be Today

Princess Diana was taken from the world far too soon. The People's Princess died tragically in a car accident on August 31, 1997, leaving behind her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry—and the entire Western world in mourning. Diana was such a magnetic and charismatic presence that it's easy to forget just how young she was when she joined (and heartbreakingly exited) the royal family.
StyleCaster

William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
LiveScience

Who were the ancient Goths, Visigoths and Ostrogoths?

The Goths were a people who flourished in Europe throughout ancient times and into the Middle Ages. Sometimes called "barbarians," they are famous for sacking the city of Rome in A.D. 410. After the Western Roman Empire diminished, two Gothic kingdoms rose: the short-lived Visigoths and the longer-lasting Ostrogoths. The...
sciencealert.com

Extraordinary Trove of Ancient Gold Rings Discovered in Romanian Grave

Archaeologists in Romania have discovered an extraordinary cache of ancient gold rings that a 6,500-year-old woman wore in her hair. The trove in a Copper Age grave includes 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate spiraled copper bracelet discovered by a team from the Ţării Crişurilor museum in Oradea, Romania.
