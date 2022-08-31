Read full article on original website
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Gators make big impression on Top247 OL Caleb Lomu
The latest in the recruitment of Top247 offensive lineman Caleb Lomu following his unofficial visit to Florida this weekend...
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
Donaldson's debut has teammates thinking: 'CJ is pretty special'
There are a few ways to look at how WVU chose to deploy CJ Donaldson in his college football debut, beginning with the obvious. He carried the ball just seven times in a game that had more than 10 times as many snaps and averaged 17.9 yards per carry but wasn't used when the offense needed inches on fourth down.
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
IN PHOTOS: Recruits spotted at Williams-Brice Stadium
Several of South Carolina’s top recruits were spotted before and after the season-opening win over Georgia State on Saturday night.
Pitt 2024 DT commit Whittington interested in visiting Michigan State
Jahsear Whittington, a junior three-star defensive tackle from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, has been committed to Pittsburgh since April 18, 2022. Michigan State's.
Jeter turns in strong performance on Saturday
South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter turned in quite a performance on Saturday night against Georgia State. In his first field goal of the night, Jeter connected on a 53-yarder which is tied for the seventh longest in program history. He then would connect on a 51-yard field goal attempt to...
Syracuse-Louisville takeaways: Garrett Williams explodes, Sean Tucker still the focus, Babers pumped about ST
Syracuse football's season opener was a bit of a blur. As time inched late into Saturday night, nearing midnight by the time Dino Babers started his postgame press.
Elite Georgia athlete calls latest Ohio State visit ‘epic,’ already talking return for another game
An elite athlete from Georgia had an “epic” return to Ohio State as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10.
Recruit wrap-up: Ben Brahmer
Takeaways from seeing Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer in person as Pierce played Scotus. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
A 5-star safety very impressed with Jim Knowles’ defense and ‘insane’ fan base in Ohio
The country’s No. 2 safety returned to Ohio State and was very impressed with what he saw this weekend.
Freshman report: Which Tide true freshmen played against Utah State
Here is a list of all the true freshmen that entered the game in Alabama’s season-opening contest.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Appalachian State's Chase Brice impresses in shootout loss to North Carolina
“I just want to tell you this guy’s got guts,” Clark said in his postgame presser as he pulled Brice over in view of reporters. “He’s a damn winner. We’re glad he’s in our program. He fought his tail off today. I love this kid. That right there, he bleeds black and gold. So keep your head up.”
Stoops talks openly about emotions of passing Bear Bryant as UK's winningest coach
Shortly after he was hired in late 2012, Mark Stoops was settling into his office and discovered some old media guides, a one-stop resource for the history of Kentucky football. He quickly thumbed to the section on coaches and confirmed what he suspected before taking the job, noting, “It didn’t...
Expert Analysis: Defensive Play, Drake Maye, Scheduling
On the mountain, and in front of a record-setting Kidd Brewer Stadium crowd, North Carolina squeaked out a 63-61 shootout victory over an unrelenting App State team to move 2-0 on the season. The game included a host of theatrics only college football can provide, including 17 total touchdowns and...
Game-winning interception 'meant a lot' to fifth-year senior LB Burney
GAINESVILLE — Billy Napier’s eyes widened as if he were trying to reconcile what had just happened. Behind him was a glob of Florida players, coaches and trainers who appeared to briefly do the same. When reality sunk in, Napier’s arms shot toward the sky in celebration of...
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
