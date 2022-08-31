ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage

The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Free Boat Rentals Resume At Peggy's Pond In Gathering Place

After being shut down for about a month, Peggy's Pond at Gathering Place is back open offering a unique summer activity: free kayak and pedal board rentals. However, in August, the kayaks and pedal boards were put on the shelf. Andrea Leitch, Gathering Place vice president of marketing and communications,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Events Kick Off For The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Tens of thousands of people from around the country are in Tahlequah for the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday. The event is back in person after being virtual for two years. The Cherokee National Holiday dates to September 1839 with the re-signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution. "Which reestablished our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
news9.com

Better Business Bureau: What To Do If You Don't Qualify For Student Loan Forgiveness

TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans will receive help on their student loans following President Biden's recent announcement. So what should you do if you don't qualify for forgiveness or will still have a balance to pay off? Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about some of the things all borrowers need to know.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims

The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold

Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#K12#Park Clinic
news9.com

Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals

A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Some Checotah Residents Without Water For Several Days

People who get their water from McIntosh County Rural Water District 9 haven't had water for days. The water district said a large supply line leak near Lake Eufaula is to blame. The City of Checotah is working to repair the leaks, but doesn't know when water service will be...
CHECOTAH, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Broken Arrow Football Team

Our Amazing Oklahomans Friday made a show of support for a young girl fighting cancer. Jayniaha Buntin was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. Her father, the Broken Arrow Youth Football Director, said they had to drive to Tennessee every two-to-three weeks for treatment. When the BA High...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
news9.com

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

September Marks Guthrie Green's 10th Anniversary

September marks 10 years of concerts, festivals, and good times with friends and families at Guthrie Green. The outdoor venue was the start of major growth in downtown Tulsa over the past decade. Before he was ever playing for a crowd, rapper Steph Simon was pretending to play sold out...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore

Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Loved Ones Host Balloon Release In Remembrance Of Haskell Football Player

Family and friends of a Haskell high school football player gathered on Wednesday to remember him. Reuben Wheeland died in January from complications of an injury he got while playing football in 2016. His loved ones hosted a balloon release at the school football field Wednesday and the city unveiled...
HASKELL, OK
news9.com

Standing Water Along The Creek Turnpike Causes Accidents, Stalls Vehicles

The Jenks Police department says standing water on the Creek Turnpike, between Elm and the river bridge, caused multiple accidents and stalled vehicles on Friday morning. Currently, it is unclear what caused the standing water, but a Flood Advisory was in effect for Tulsa as early-morning rain swept across the state.
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Details Released About Owasso Robbery, Chase On Highway 169

Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
OWASSO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy