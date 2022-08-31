Read full article on original website
Stone Country Enterprise
Foster appointed Postmaster of Perkinston Post Office
Kristy L. Foster has been appointed Postmaster of Perkinston, MS effective August 27th, 2022. Kristy Foster, a lifelong Stone Countian, began her career with the United States Postal Service in 2014 as a Rural Carrier Associate in Wiggins. Since that time, Foster has held several positions each with increasing responsibility. Foster’s experiences include Rural carrier, City carrier and Officer in Charge in Wiggins as well as Officer in Charge at Perkinston.
Stone Country Enterprise
Two School Board Seats on Nov. Ballot
Two Stone County School Board seats will be on the ballot this November. The window to qualifying for school board candidates in Beat 1 and Beat 2 opened on August 10 and will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Stone Country Enterprise
Streaming has a new home at MGCCC
PERKINSTON — The place you go to watch Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College online has changed. Gulf Coast games will now be seen at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch, a simple address to remember to get to see the best in community college athletics. No more different URL for games streamed by the college.
