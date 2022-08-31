ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: You can’t stop the Tether FUD

In the world of crypto, FUD stands for fear, uncertainty and doubt. It’s often evoked intentionally to draw negative attention to a particular project or business. One of crypto’s most enduring legacies has been the constant FUD surrounding Tether, whose USDT stablecoin commands a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. Whether intentional or not, The Wall Street Journal ran a story this week claiming that Tether was on the edge of technical insolvency and that it wouldn’t take much to push the stablecoin issuer into financial peril. Of course, Tether didn’t take it lying down and immediately issued a response to what it considered to be a “disinformation” campaign by the Journal.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Gaming makes up over half of blockchain industry usage, DappRadar

New data from DappRadar suggests that gaming remains a vital organ to the blockchain industry. According to the report, the gaming sector accounts for approximately 50.51% of industry usage month-over-month (MoM), as per August numbers. While overall the numbers are a good indicator for the sector, it is a decrease...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Technology#Gaming#Active Users#Nft#Dapps
CoinTelegraph

More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report

Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

3 ways to trade Bitcoin and altcoins during a bear market

Markets are scary right now, and while the situation is likely to worsen, it doesn’t mean investors need to sit out and watch from the sidelines. In fact, history has proven that one of the best times to buy Bitcoin (BTC) is when no one is talking about Bitcoin.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price

When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CoinTelegraph

Michael Saylor got wrecked, but Bitcoin investors needn't panic

As cryptocurrency investors know, the market moves in cycles. We had the up-cycle when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) hit their all-time highs, and now the bears are back in town. One of them mauled MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor this week. In this case, it was a...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto users push back against dYdX promotion requiring face scan

Many users on social media have been lambasting decentralized exchange dYdX over the identification verification process to receive a sign up and deposit bonus of $25. In a Wednesday blog post, dYdX announced that new users who deposited 500 USD Coin (USDC) for their first transactions could receive a bonus promotion of 25 USDC, provided they were willing to do a “liveness check.” According to the exchange, the verification process accessed a user’s webcam and “compares if your image has been used with another account on dYdX.”
MARKETS
pymnts

Meta Exploring Paid Facebook, Instagram Features

Meta is creating a group to identify and build “possible paid features” for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. That’s according to a report Thursday (Sept. 1) by The Verge, which cited an internal memo sent last week to Meta employees. The group, dubbed “New Monetization Experiences,” will be...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Meta axes yet another flagging Facebook feature in apparent cost-cutting move

Add another victim to Meta’s hit list as the company recently announced it’s shutting down Facebook Neighborhoods on October 1. The shut down notice was first shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Twitter (opens in new tab) who posted a screenshot of a Meta project manager going by the mononym Tohm making the announcement on a Facebook Group. The project manager goes on to say the official Group for Neighborhoods will close on September 7 with the official service shutting down on October 1.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy