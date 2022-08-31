Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: You can’t stop the Tether FUD
In the world of crypto, FUD stands for fear, uncertainty and doubt. It’s often evoked intentionally to draw negative attention to a particular project or business. One of crypto’s most enduring legacies has been the constant FUD surrounding Tether, whose USDT stablecoin commands a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. Whether intentional or not, The Wall Street Journal ran a story this week claiming that Tether was on the edge of technical insolvency and that it wouldn’t take much to push the stablecoin issuer into financial peril. Of course, Tether didn’t take it lying down and immediately issued a response to what it considered to be a “disinformation” campaign by the Journal.
The internet hated Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion’ metaverse selfie, so he made another one
Mark Zuckerberg posted a new and improved metaverse selfie this weekend after he was widely criticized on social media for a digital selfie he took last week to promote the launch of his metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attracted a flurry...
CoinTelegraph
Gaming makes up over half of blockchain industry usage, DappRadar
New data from DappRadar suggests that gaming remains a vital organ to the blockchain industry. According to the report, the gaming sector accounts for approximately 50.51% of industry usage month-over-month (MoM), as per August numbers. While overall the numbers are a good indicator for the sector, it is a decrease...
investing.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc (NYSE: NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency...
CoinTelegraph
More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report
Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
CoinTelegraph
3 ways to trade Bitcoin and altcoins during a bear market
Markets are scary right now, and while the situation is likely to worsen, it doesn’t mean investors need to sit out and watch from the sidelines. In fact, history has proven that one of the best times to buy Bitcoin (BTC) is when no one is talking about Bitcoin.
CoinTelegraph
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price
When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Twitter shares security concerns regarding Meta’s recent NFT integration news
On Monday, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced that its users will now be able to post digital collectibles and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) across both platforms by simply connecting their digital wallets to either site. While Meta’s announcement may have seemed to some like a mass adoption win...
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor got wrecked, but Bitcoin investors needn't panic
As cryptocurrency investors know, the market moves in cycles. We had the up-cycle when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) hit their all-time highs, and now the bears are back in town. One of them mauled MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor this week. In this case, it was a...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto users push back against dYdX promotion requiring face scan
Many users on social media have been lambasting decentralized exchange dYdX over the identification verification process to receive a sign up and deposit bonus of $25. In a Wednesday blog post, dYdX announced that new users who deposited 500 USD Coin (USDC) for their first transactions could receive a bonus promotion of 25 USDC, provided they were willing to do a “liveness check.” According to the exchange, the verification process accessed a user’s webcam and “compares if your image has been used with another account on dYdX.”
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Truth Social's Ban From Google Play Renews Calls for Apple to Remove App
Critics of Trump are calling for the other primary smartphone operating system to ban Truth Social for hosting violent content and disinformation.
Meta Exploring Paid Facebook, Instagram Features
Meta is creating a group to identify and build “possible paid features” for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. That’s according to a report Thursday (Sept. 1) by The Verge, which cited an internal memo sent last week to Meta employees. The group, dubbed “New Monetization Experiences,” will be...
Meta axes yet another flagging Facebook feature in apparent cost-cutting move
Add another victim to Meta’s hit list as the company recently announced it’s shutting down Facebook Neighborhoods on October 1. The shut down notice was first shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Twitter (opens in new tab) who posted a screenshot of a Meta project manager going by the mononym Tohm making the announcement on a Facebook Group. The project manager goes on to say the official Group for Neighborhoods will close on September 7 with the official service shutting down on October 1.
