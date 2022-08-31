ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard Trader Joe's to move into portion of former Albertson's

By Ray Pitz
The Times
 4 days ago
The grocery chain will open at the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and Durham Road sometime in 2022.

Trader Joe's has confirmed it will be moving to Tigard soon.

On its website Friday, the popular grocery chain announced: "We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard. … We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program."

Neighborhood Shares is a program that donates 100% of a store's unsold products that are still good to eat to local food pantries or organizations.

The store will be located at 16200 S.W. Pacific Highway, with a company spokesperson saying plans are to open the new store later in 2022, according to KOIN 6 News , a Pamplin Media Group partner.

The 15,035-square-foot store will be in Tigard Towne Square on the southeast corner of Highway 99W and Durham Road.

"It's part of the old Albertson's tenant space that's been sitting there vacant for quite a while," said Mark Vandomelen, a Tigard building official. "Then Planet Fitness, I believe, took part of that and (Trader Joe's is taking the location) right next to Planet Fitness."

Vandomelen said the building permit was issued on June 21. His department has already done at least six general inspections of the site, he added.

This will be the second new Trader Joe's location to open on Portland's Westside in as many years. The former site of Lamb's Thriftway was refurbished as a Trader Joe's store that opened at the Garden Home Marketplace in Southwest Portland last fall.

Founded in 1967 in Pasadena, California, Trader Joe's has 530 stores throughout the United States, selling products under its own private label.

The addition of Trader Joe's will likely provide a destination for fans of the grocery chain, drawing them to the western edge of Tigard.

Recently, two high-end car dealerships, BMW and Tesla, announced plans to build west of Highway 217 on Southwest Cascade Boulevard, near Tigard's boundary with Beaverton.

The Times

The Times

The Times' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

