Mount Laurel, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
FORT LEE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ

Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
TRAFFIC
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lifestyle
105.7 The Hawk

If Jersey towns were Jersey Girls

Your friends call you Ho’ for short. You hate plastic and styrofoam so you’ve sworn off plastic bags and styrofoam containers. Plastic surgery is still okay. Your fav holiday is Christmas because you get to wear your slutty Santa suit with the mini-skirt and get drunk at every bar in town. Your fav old movie is "On The Waterfront" and your grandma went out with some guy named Sinatra.
BEAUTY & FASHION
105.7 The Hawk

A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures

Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
RETAIL
105.7 The Hawk

Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore

If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
WILDLIFE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ lags behind most nearby states in innovation

A new report that examines New Jersey’s innovation economy and compares it to other states in the region finds the Garden State is near the bottom of the pack. But the state is taking some positive steps which could improve its future standing. The New Jersey Business and Industry...
ECONOMY
