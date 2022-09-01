Police: Multiple children attacked by fox at Lakewood playground

Multiple children were attacked by a fox in Ocean County, authorities say.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was bitten on the leg by a fox on Tuesday morning at the John Street playground in Lakewood.

Foxes are usually skittish, flight animals. Typically, if they’re not walking straight and have messy fur, they could be rabid.

“If it’s sick or has rabies, it will try to approach people...it’s not going to look like that or act like that. It depends on how far along it’s had rabies,” says John Saracino, with Ocean Wildlife Removal.

However, the boy's mother says the fox that attacked her son looked healthy.

Lakewood police say two children were also attacked at the playground, one at 10 a.m. and another at night. They say a fox then jumped on a child around 7:15 p.m. Shortly after, three kids were bitten by a fox around 7:30 p.m.

Saracino says it’s unclear why the attacks and sightings are more prevalent in the area.

“Usually these animals are a lot more elusive. They’re using a lot more caution in how they hunt. If you’re seeing something like that, observe and keep your distance. Don’t get anywhere close to them,” he says.

The 5-year-old boy will be getting rabies shots over the next few days out of precaution.

Police haven't confirmed if any of the foxes in the attacks were rabid.