ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member

The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work.

Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway.

But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago.

ODOT is not attempting to wipe Baldock's name from its records, said Don Hamilton, agency spokesman.

"This is not an effort to diminish the contributions that he made in the history of this organization. He's a very critical person in the history of ODOT," Hamilton said. "We're making sure we're not celebrating his connection with a hate organization that was very destructive of Oregon 100 years ago."

Baldock joined the Oregon Highway Department in 1915 in La Grande.

That's the same year the Ku Klux Klan was reconstituted in Georgia. By 1921, the hate group expanded into Oregon, where it quickly grew to be a dominant political force.

After the Oregon Klan helped Democrat Walter Pierce win a longshot bid for Oregon governor in 1922, the La Grande Klan chapter put forth Baldock's name for promotion when seeking patronage appointments from the new governor, according to Portland State University history professor David Horowitz.

Horowitz obtained the full meeting minutes of the La Grande Klan chapter, using those to provide an insider's view of how the KKK operated. His findings were published in the 1999 book, "Inside the Klavern: the Secret History of a Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s."

The La Grande chapter, which dubbed Gov. Pierce an "honorary Klansman," discussed their request for the patronage job at a May 8, 1923, chapter meeting.

"After hearing a splendid report on promoting Klansman Baldock to the position of State Highway Engineer," the minutes state, "this Klan went on record as heartedly favoring this plan to the extent that we begin an active campaign in behalf of Klansman Baldock."

Members were urged to send letters to Pierce and the State Highway Commission, which oversaw the state highway system.

"Let's make it a personal issue and see that we have a 100 percent American at the head of this very important position," the minutes state.

Baldock, then 33 years old, was promoted, eventually relocating to state headquarters in Salem.

Little is known of his personal politics, or how his Klan membership may have affected his work. But his contributions to the state's highway program are beyond dispute.

According to records provided by ODOT, Baldock became a maintenance engineer in 1923, then moved to the state headquarters by 1925. He was promoted again in 1932 to be state highway engineer, retiring from that post in 1956.

During his illustrious career running the state highway department, Baldock pioneered the use of oils to resurface gravel roads. That slashed costs while eliminating dusty roads in the summer and muddy roads in the winter. He devised the weight-mile tax to gauge the true impact of heavy vehicles on roads and charge them accordingly, in lieu of a gas tax. He innovated highway designs that enabled higher speed limits, and physical models to explain proposed highways to the public. During the Great Depression, Baldock convinced Wall Street to sell bonds that financed road construction in Oregon.

Baldock was a highly respected national leader in his field, and many states and foreign nations adopted his innovative practices.

Upon his retirement in 1956, state highway authorities named the new Portland-Salem Expressway after Baldock, which eventually became part of the Interstate 5 freeway.

For years, signs along I-5 labeled that stretch as the Baldock Freeway, but the name has fallen into disuse, Hamilton said.

However, ODOT checked its records and found the name was never officially changed.

Now the state agency will remove that name from its official records, scouring maps to change those as well.

ODOT also recently renamed its Baldock Maintenance Facility the Southwest Portland Maintenance Facility, and it's checking for anything else named after Baldock.

In 1966, ODOT named an I-5 rest area south of Wilsonville the Baldock Rest Area. That was later changed to the French Prairie Safety Rest Area, for other reasons, Hamilton said.

A major solar panel array at that rest area is still named the Baldock Solar Station. That is under PGE's authority, not ODOT's, Hamilton said.

When contacted by the Tribune, PGE said it would follow suit and rename its solar project.

"At the time of construction of this facility, the solar array was simply named for the rest area and freeway where it was located," wrote Allison Doscha, a utility spokeswoman. "PGE was not aware of Baldock's connections to the KKK, and only became aware recently through communications with the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT has renamed the rest area, and PGE is in the process of renaming the array as well."

Horowitz's 1999 book revealed that the Baldock Freeway was named after a former Klansman, but he said nothing ever came of that.

The issue arose when a Tribune reporter mentioned it to Hamilton in the course of discussing the newspaper's recent series on the Klan's rise to power in Oregon a century ago.

After Hamilton mentioned Baldock's Klan connection to his superiors, ODOT's leaders moved swiftly to make the name changes.

Reactions mixed

Horowitz said he has ambivalent views about ODOT's decision.

The 1920s Klan, while still a hate group, sought to be more mainstream than the original terrorist Klan of the post-Civil War era, and its more recent versions in the late 20th century. The Klan attracted some 2 million members in the 1920s, including an estimated 22,000 in Portland and 50,000 statewide.

Many people joined the Klan then much like they joined anti-Catholic Masonic and other lodges, as a way to build personal connections and job prospects, Horowitz said.

"They were bigoted, but this was the basic viewpoint of most white Protestants," he said.

In the 1924 Democratic Party national convention, delegates couldn't muster enough votes to pass a resolution condemning the Klan for spreading hatred and prejudice, he noted.

Horowitz also cited the case of Hugo Black, who was a Klansman earlier in his life in Alabama. "Black became one of the great civil libertarians of the U.S. Supreme Court," Horowitz said.

Darrell Millner, an emeritus professor of Black studies for Portland State University who has studied Klan history, also was torn by ODOT's decision.

It's clear that many people who left the Klan didn't shed the "Klan mentality," Millner said.

But he doesn't know enough about Baldock's personal views or subsequent actions to cast judgements on him.

"I believe in redemption," Millner said. "I believe that people can change."

He cited the example of Abraham Lincoln, whose racist views evolved over the course of his political career.

