Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO