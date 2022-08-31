ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Abomination stronger than Hulk?

*Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law*. Abomination has long been a significant threat in the Marvel multiverse. With a power derived from gamma-radiation, the Hulk’s super-strong adversary shares the natural green appearance of his nemesis, but he also carries scales and spine fins. Physically, he towers over Marvel’s more famous gamma-infused creation. Does that mean Abomination is stronger than the Hulk? Is the reformed bad guy stronger than the reformed might-have-been bad guy?
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates

Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’

It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans continue to pray for appearance of one iconic ‘Thor’ character

It feels like even the most bizarre characters to exist in the Marvel universe are now getting a big screen appeariance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are stil rallying around one truly strange Thor character popping up. Teased with a neat Easter egg during an establishing shot in...
wegotthiscovered.com

The 7 times Stan Lee was way too wholesome

Stan Lee, the creator of countless iconic Marvel characters and face of Marvel movies for decades, lived his life almost entirely in the spotlight. A beacon of hope and light, with creations that have touched generations, he’s also been known for incredibly wholesome moments. He was constantly in demand...
wegotthiscovered.com

A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts

These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Rock on Will Smith: He’s ‘as ugly as the rest of us’

Ever since actor Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, people have wanted to hear Rock’s take on the whole thing. While he hasn’t spoken about it at length, saying he won’t until he “gets paid,” he’s been on tour and brings up the subject from time to time in dribs and drabs.
wegotthiscovered.com

First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled

A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween. The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans realize ‘She-Hulk’ lifted sexist comments from real-life social media

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot on its plate, from furthering Abomination’s redemption storyline to depicting the Jade Giantess twerking with Megan Thee Stallion (not something we ever expected to see in the MCU). And yet it also found time to skewer the wave of outrage from certain superhero “fans” that stinks up the internet whenever a new female superhero gets their own project.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s what the ‘House of the Dragon’ cast look like in real life

Considering at least nearly half of the cast of HBO Max’s new Sunday night stalwart series House of the Dragon are sporting some serious platinum blonde wigs, it will come as no surprise that many are wondering, “just where did I see that actor before?” But as it turns out, the Game of Thrones prequel has assembled a group of actors, both veteran and up-and-coming actors. While this may be the first time you remember seeing them, these are either folks you’ve seen before or are almost certain to see again.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode

Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s in King Durin’s box in ‘The Rings of Power?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 1, episode 2, “Adrift.“. In episode two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Durin III‘s treasure chest is opened and something from within it glows, but what could it be? The perspective doesn’t allow the audience to see what the box contains, but there are some clues as to its contents.
