Hackensack, NJ

Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Speakeasy, Restaurant Heading To Bergen County

Bergen County is getting a new restaurant and speakeasy. The Roosevelt will be moving into the space formerly home to Taos Restaurant, on Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant is designed to look just like a speakeasy, with brushed, gold chandeliers in the saloon,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Wings-Centric Sports Bar Opening Next Week in Rockland

The Shops at Nanuet has announced opening of Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday, September 8th. Founded in 1982, it’s the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than twelve hundred restaurants globally. There is no Bergen County location for Buffalo Wild Wings, though nearby it operates in Secaucus and Wayne.
NANUET, NY
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Restaurant and Speakeasy is Headed to East Rutherford

A new restaurant and speakeasy is planned soon for East Rutherford. They will be serving “elevated bar food” in what appears to be multiple rooms like the saloon, dining room and speakeasy. It’s in the space that once housed Taos Restaurant, with some of the renovation being done...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In West Orange

A third-tier prizewinning lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 31 Powerball drawing was sold in North Jersey. The ticket was purchased from the ShopRite of Essex Green, located at 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange. The winning numbers were: 07, 08, 19, 24, and 28. The Red Power Ball number was...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend

After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Couple Got Engaged in Mallorca, Spain

Ali Garcia and Igor Tolkach are a Jersey City couple who recently got engaged in Mallorca, Spain. The two met in New York City around eight years ago and have been together since — living in JC together for the past three years. We had the chance to talk with this local pair about their future wedding plans. Read on to learn more about Ali and Igor and their local love story.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress

Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club. A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

2 New Brunch Menus in Westchester That Foodies Will Love

The interior of Goosefeather in Tarrytown. All photos by John Bruno Turiano. Augustine’s Salumeria in Mamaroneck and Goosefeather in Tarrytown have gone beyond the basics for their new brunch menus. The creation of a brunch menu can be a rudimentary thing for a restaurant — waffles and pancakes with...
TARRYTOWN, NY

