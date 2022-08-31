ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
Pair of Michigan commits set to attend Wolverines’ season opener

The Michigan Insider has confirmed West Bloomfield (Mich.) and Wolverine commits, 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan and offensive lineman Amir Herring will be attending Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State on Saturday. With Morgan, the dynamic 5-foot-10, 175-pounder committed to the Wolverines back in December of 2021. He has...
