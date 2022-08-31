Read full article on original website
Related
cityofgoleta.org
Flex Alert issued for Today, Saturday, September 3
The California ISO has issued another Flex Alert for today, September 3, from 4 - 9pm. We anticipate that Flex Alerts will be issued throughout the long weekend so please follow these recommendations through at least Monday, September 5. Thank you. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued another...
cityofgoleta.org
Intensifying heat leads to another conservation call
The City of Goleta is sharing this information from the California ISO. For the third straight day, high heat and heightened demand for electricity has resulted in the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issuing a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation. The most recent Flex Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 2., from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
cityofgoleta.org
Public Input Requested on City’s CDBG Grant Year-End Report and Reallocation of Funding
Every year the City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in our community via our Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding. The City is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 CDBG Action Plan. The draft CAPER can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yc82d828, for more information on the City’s grant programs go to: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants.
Comments / 0