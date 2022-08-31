Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
The Road Dogg Admits He Cried While Filming A&E’s Chyna Documentary
During the latest edition of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast, The Road Dogg commented on doing some recent filming for A&E’s upcoming special on Chyna. While discussing the filming of the show, The Road Dogg admitted that he got emotional. He said,. “I shot...
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
Damian Priest Would Like To See Santos Escobar Join The Judgment Day
During a recent appearance on the “Cultaholic” podcast, Damian Priest name-dropped Santos Escobar as someone he’d like to see join him, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Priest commented on The Judgment Day’s relationship with Triple H, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Says He’ll Be “Taking A Definitive Direction Soon”
Matt Hardy posted a social media update regarding the aftermath of Jeff Hardy’s arrest, and his own plans moving forward. Matt was not featured on AEW’s All Out and has not made regular appearances on AEW television since Jeff’s arrest back in June. You can see Hardy’s tweet below:
WWE・
ewrestlingnews.com
More AEW Stars Left Out Of Fight Forever Video Game
Several AEW wrestlers won’t be part of the upcoming Fight Forever video game, the first console game for the promotion. It was reported last month that FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) won’t be in the game but had made it to the ‘model phase’ of production.
Comments / 0