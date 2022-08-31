ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

cryptopotato.com

Mintology Announces The Launch of New Brand Centric Claimable NFT Platform

[PR – Singapore, Singapore, 1st September 2022, Chainwire]. Founded in 2021, Mintology is launching a new concept to the market this year, allowing brands of any size to connect with customers, fans and prospects by giving away NFTs at no cost. The NFTs are used as a claimable and marketing tool.
Benzinga

Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
Benzinga

NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing

NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
Benzinga

GreatDane Launches New Coin in the Crypto Market that Contributes to the Noble Cause

GreatDane is a newly developed cryptocurrency in the market. GreatDane was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko. Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - GreatDane recently launched its native token that emerged as a new cryptocurrency in the market that works for the noble cause of contributing to making the world a peaceful place to live. The "Great Dane" set up an anti-war fund association organized to help weak and oppressed neutral countries.
Benzinga

Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
Benzinga

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s

NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Benzinga

SupplyPro's Inventory Shelf Tag Beta Program Success - Thank You, IBM

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 02, 2022. Being in technology for more than 10 minutes, one can take inventory management software and BETA testing for granted. But these two distant cousins share a common ancestor: IBM. Yes, IBM is credited with inventing the punch card system by Herman Hollerith over a chicken salad supper for the 1890 census that became the foundation for modern day inventory management software. Fast forward six decades and IBM is again credited with inventing product testing nomenclature designating ideas and theories as "A" tests and features and product testing as "B" tests. Over time "A" and "B" became "alpha" and "beta" creating the terminology we commonly use today. So, today we say, "Thank you IBM for our ability to report on UStockit's Inventory Shelf Tag BETA."
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
Benzinga

SOL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Solana Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important September 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SOL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of SOL tokens ("SOL securities") between March 24, 2020 and the present, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against Solana Labs, Inc., the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, Multicoin Capital Management LLC, Kyle Samani, and FalconX LLC (together, "Defendants").
Benzinga

Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules

Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
TechCrunch

AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt

If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
Benzinga

INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. LTRY LTRYW))) securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp., No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lottery.com class action lawsuit charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga

EAA: General Aviation moves closer to an unleaded future with FAA STC approval for 100-octane fuel

OSHKOSH, Wis. (PRWEB) September 02, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration on September 1 signed supplemental type certificates to allow General Aviation Modifications Inc.'s 100-octane unleaded fuel (G100UL) to be used in every general spark-ignition engine and every airframe powered by those engines. The move was hailed by the GA industry as a major step in the transition to an unleaded future. The FAA's approval of the use of G100UL fuel in all piston aircraft directly addresses the industry's long-standing goal of finding unleaded solutions that can be used for the entire GA piston fleet.
