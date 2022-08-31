Read full article on original website
Stocks, Bitcoin to fall as Fed raises rates and 'inflicts pain' - Alfonso Peccatiello
Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass, is back to discuss the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, and its effects on risk assets like stocks and Bitcoin. He also weighs in on Europe's ongoing energy crisis with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website,...
Bitcoin Friday Sept. 2 chart alert—Prices still pausing
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday. Quieter and sideways trading...
Bitcoin price falls below $20k as trader pile into BTC and ETH shorts
DXY 1-week chart. Source: TradingView. Few assets were spared as the dollar charged higher, with the S&P 500,...
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Asian countries zero in on developing the Metaverse and regulating crypto advertising
The proposal from Eun-ah was supported by numerous other National Assembly members, according to reports from local media.
NFTs and some stablecoins are excluded from FASB’s crypto accounting review
In what is yet another recent example of regulators starting to act on cryptos after years of dragging...
California State Assembly passes the Digital Financial Assets Law
The bill, which requires digital asset exchanges and crypto companies to acquire an operating license issued by the...
The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform
According to Adrian and Mancini-Griffoli, the original idea was the creation of "platforms offering a marketplace where digital...
