kitco.com

Bitcoin Friday Sept. 2 chart alert—Prices still pausing

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday. Quieter and sideways trading...
kitco.com

Bitcoin price falls below $20k as trader pile into BTC and ETH shorts

DXY 1-week chart. Source: TradingView. Few assets were spared as the dollar charged higher, with the S&P 500,...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
kitco.com

California State Assembly passes the Digital Financial Assets Law

The bill, which requires digital asset exchanges and crypto companies to acquire an operating license issued by the...
kitco.com

The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform

According to Adrian and Mancini-Griffoli, the original idea was the creation of "platforms offering a marketplace where digital...
