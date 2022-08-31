Read full article on original website
Two First Half Goals Propel Wilkes Men's Soccer to Season Opening Victory
READING, PA – The Wilkes University men's soccer team used a pair of first half goals to take a 2-0 lead before a late penalty kick goal sealed the deal as the Colonels posted a 3-1 opening season victory at Penn State Berks Thursday afternoon. Xavier Guerreiro (Newtown, PA/Council...
2022 Wilkes Football Preview
EDWARDSVILLE – The Wilkes University football team returns to competition after another successful season in 2021 as the Colonels finished 6-4 overall and 5-3 in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play including a 5-0 start to the year. The Colonels, under head coach Jonathan Drach who enters his fifth season at the helm of the program, begin their 2022 campaign on Saturday traveling to Keystone College at 1:00 p.m. in La Plume, Pa.
H.S. Football roundup: Nelson powers Wolfpack; Wolfe scores 7 TDs for Cougars
Wilkes-Barre Area came up just short in last week's season-opener. On Friday, Mekhi Nelson made sure it wouldn't happen again. Nelson topped 200 yards rushing, scored the game-wining touchdown early in the fourth quarter and even had a pick-six...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
Biden’s ‘prayer for America’ while visiting Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Following President Biden’s remarks at Wilkes University, PA Live! host, Chris Bohinski, was able to get a moment with him. Bohinski was able to ask President Biden what his “prayer for America” is. “Simple, we treat people with dignity,” President Biden responded. President Biden is scheduled to speak about the […]
Wilkes-Barre City to repave Scott Street
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre City announced its plans to repave Scott Street in the upcoming week. According to Mayor George Brown, contractors will be milling and paving Scott Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7 from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm. Officials ask residents to avoid […]
Just Listed in the Poconos: New Construction Contemporary in Pocono Pines
Just another contemporary Poconos house? Well, as Mies van der Rohe said, “God is in the details.” And the details on this one set it above the crowd. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ho-hum. Another Friday,...
Man convicted for voluntary manslaughter in deadly Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — Continuing coverage on a Wilkes-Barre shooting from two years ago. The man charged in the deadly shooting on North Main St. in 2020 has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. According to our new gathering partners at the Times Leader--Dazon...
Nursing home workers strike across NEPA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor day weekend celebrates the American labor movement and contributions of its laborers, but a particular group of workers claim they’re not getting the treatment they deserve. Those workers are from 14 different nursing homes statewide, including the Gardens at Wyoming Valley. They just ended their picketing for the day. […]
Seven Tubs at Pinchot State Forest
To the west of the Poconos nestled in Wilkes-Barre you’ll find a glacier-cut gorge with a string of waterfalls and pools. This locally kept secret boasts clear water swimming holes and natural slides. This area is named for a series of pools that were created by glacial meltwater as...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Teenager allegedly stabbed 69-year-old woman in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times. It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night. The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York. She was later flown to the...
Despite Agreement, Nurses Strike Still Planned for Two Schuylkill County Facilities
Earlier this week, it was announced that a strike a nurses union and a health care provider have come to an agreement, but not all facilities, including two from Schuylkill County, are on board. Workers at several Guardian-owned nursing homes in Pennsylvania ending unfair labor practice strike plans at those...
Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022
Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
PA’s surplus revenue should fund SERS | PennLive letters
According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.
Taxiway extension at AVP to help eliminate delays
AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An improvement plan years in the making is coming to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. The project is all about eliminating potential delays to flight departures. The source of what can be a common delay at the airport centers around a cavernous piece of land. It’s what’s now planned for that […]
