According to all reports, including the governor and The Patriot-News, the state of Pennsylvania has several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree for the state, I am asking all the other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our Representatives by phone, e-mail, and in person to fund the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) which they have ignored for the last twenty-odd years.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO