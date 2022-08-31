ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Wilkes Football Preview

EDWARDSVILLE – The Wilkes University football team returns to competition after another successful season in 2021 as the Colonels finished 6-4 overall and 5-3 in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play including a 5-0 start to the year. The Colonels, under head coach Jonathan Drach who enters his fifth season at the helm of the program, begin their 2022 campaign on Saturday traveling to Keystone College at 1:00 p.m. in La Plume, Pa.
