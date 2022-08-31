ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Traffic delayed on South Third Street due to critical crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is delayed on South Third Street and Horn Lake Road due to a critical two-vehicle crash, police say. Officers are on the scene and traffic delays are expected. One woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Raleigh; 1 person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says the man was found shot on Nam Ni Drive near Ridgemont Drive. He was pronounced dead on the scene. One person is detained in connection to the case. This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
actionnews5.com

Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Details released in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence early Saturday morning. Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Missing man’s body found, last seen fleeing crash scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have located the body of a man on Knight Arnold Road who fled a crash scene Monday morning. On Saturday night, police responded to a two-car crash at Winchester Road and Outland Road. Upon arriving at the scene, around 11 p.m., officers located one...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant. On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston. Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl. When Abston...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

