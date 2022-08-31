'The Art of Food': Andy Warhol, more featured at Schnitzer museum

The exhibit at Portland State University focuses on artist interpretation of food, how it impacts our everyday lives.

Jordan Schnitzer and his family have quite a collection of art, and none better than works by Andy Warhol.

So, it makes sense for him to want to share the works as much as possible. The latest exhibition from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, "The Art of Food," features works by 37 artists, including Warhol, John Baldessari, Enrique Chagoya, Alex Katz, Alison Saar, Lorna Simpson and Oregon-based artists Katherine Ace, Chris Antemann, Malia Jensen and Sherrie Wolf.

There'll be drawings, paintings, photographs, prints, sculptures and ceramics all centered on what we all universally share in common — food — displayed at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 S.W. Broadway.

It opened Aug. 30 and shows through Dec. 3.

An artist talk will be 4 p.m. (with Antemann) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, followed at 5 p.m. with an opening reception.

There'll be an exhibition tour given 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The exhibition "asks us to consider food's purpose as artistic inspiration and the complex place it holds in our everyday lives," publicity stated.

Said curator Olivia Miller: "In its most everyday sense, food is a physical necessity, yet its overall significance goes far beyond sustenance. Food is integral to our communities, relationships, cultures and languages." People grow it, buy it, transform it through cutting, cooking and dressing with spices, marinades and garnishes, and use it as a medium to interact with other people, she added.

"Food reminds us of people and places, of celebrations and family traditions. We also fight over food. It has control over us when we count carbs and calories, or struggle to have enough."

Organizers are asking for food donations to PSU Food Pantry as part of the exhibition. See www.giving.psuf.org/artoffood.

For more about the exhibit: www.pdx.edu/museum-of-art.