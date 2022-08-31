Read full article on original website
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city
READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
What’s new at the Allentown Fair?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Love musicals? State Theatre seeking evaluators for Freddys
EASTON, Pa. — The State Theatre in Easton is seeking qualified evaluators for its Freddy Awards program, which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theater, and runs from January to May. The theater is seeking candidates who have extensive experience in one of the...
lebtown.com
Lebanon VA doc named ‘Family Physician of the Year’ by PA osteopathic society
A Lebanon VA Medical Center physician was named the 2022 Family Physician of the Year Award by the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physicians Society. Dr. Hugh E. Palmer received the award from Dr. Jessica Masser, president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Society, at a ceremony Aug. 6. Palmer, a 1977 graduate...
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
WFMZ-TV Online
40 bands to perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds - Karnival of the Arts
ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- "Karnival of the Arts" kicked off in Albany Township Friday night. More than 40 bands will perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds this weekend. Plus, dozens of artists and vendors will be there. Organizers say it's a family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks horse farm helps people heal
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Horses are helping people heal. Take Heart Counseling and Equine Assisted Therapy runs out of a 52-acre farm in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. Charley was the first horse, and his owner, Meagan Good, opened her therapeutic horse farm in 2009 after reading the book "Hope Rising." She says she felt a spiritual call, so she went back to school and studied counseling for five years, with the hope of one day having her own place for healing.
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. nursing home workers say they'll strike as long as they have to for safe staffing
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much. Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want. The Gardens...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer returns to high school where her broadcasting journey started
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer made a trip back to Spring-Ford Area High School in Royersford where her broadcasting journey began.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
