HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Horses are helping people heal. Take Heart Counseling and Equine Assisted Therapy runs out of a 52-acre farm in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. Charley was the first horse, and his owner, Meagan Good, opened her therapeutic horse farm in 2009 after reading the book "Hope Rising." She says she felt a spiritual call, so she went back to school and studied counseling for five years, with the hope of one day having her own place for healing.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO