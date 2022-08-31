ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Crowds return to the Allentown Fair

COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city

READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

What’s new at the Allentown Fair?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Love musicals? State Theatre seeking evaluators for Freddys

EASTON, Pa. — The State Theatre in Easton is seeking qualified evaluators for its Freddy Awards program, which recognizes and rewards excellence in the production of high school musical theater, and runs from January to May. The theater is seeking candidates who have extensive experience in one of the...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

40 bands to perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds - Karnival of the Arts

ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- "Karnival of the Arts" kicked off in Albany Township Friday night. More than 40 bands will perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds this weekend. Plus, dozens of artists and vendors will be there. Organizers say it's a family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs...
KEMPTON, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks horse farm helps people heal

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Horses are helping people heal. Take Heart Counseling and Equine Assisted Therapy runs out of a 52-acre farm in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. Charley was the first horse, and his owner, Meagan Good, opened her therapeutic horse farm in 2009 after reading the book "Hope Rising." She says she felt a spiritual call, so she went back to school and studied counseling for five years, with the hope of one day having her own place for healing.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
